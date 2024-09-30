EnviTec Biogas Soars in H1 2024, Confirms Bright Forecast Ahead

EnviTec Biogas reports strong business performance for H1 2024 with total output at EUR 181.6 million and revenues at EUR 179.4 million.

EBITDA for H1 2024 stands at EUR 39.6 million, while EBT is EUR 28.6 million, reflecting a decline in profitability due to one-time effects in the prior year.

The Own Plant Operation segment performed below the prior year period, with revenues at EUR 90.1 million and total output at EUR 90.9 million.

The Service segment showed positive performance with a 23.3% increase in revenues to EUR 25.0 million and a 3.9% increase in total output to EUR 27.6 million.

The Plant Construction segment saw a sharp rise in sales revenues to EUR 64.3 million, with total output increasing to EUR 63.1 million.

EnviTec Biogas is preparing to establish a new subsidiary for renewable energy projects in the wind and solar power sector, aiming to expand its activities strategically and economically.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at EnviTec Biogas is on 30.09.2024.

The price of EnviTec Biogas at the time of the news was 31,85EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,10 % since publication.





