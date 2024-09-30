beaconsmind Group Reports Strong 1H2024 Growth, Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance
In the first half of 2024, our revenue soared to CHF 5.9MM, marking a 122% increase from the same period last year. EBITDA also saw a remarkable rise, reaching CHF 1.1MM. Key acquisitions and international expansion fueled this growth.
- 1H 2024 revenue amounted to CHF 5.9MM, up by 122% compared to CHF 2.7MM in 1H 2023 and up by 69% compared to CHF 3.5MM in 2H 2023.
- 1H 2024 EBITDA rose to CHF 1.1MM, up by 740% compared to CHF 135k in 2H 2023 and 1H 2023 EBITDA was CHF -0.5MM.
- Strong balance sheet with CHF 6.2MM equity and CHF 0.3MM cash, confirming cash breakeven and positive free cash flow going forward.
- Significant acquisitions of FREDERIX Hotspot, Socialwave, KADSOFT, and T2 Vertrieb included in 1H 2024 financials.
- Major new and existing upselling client project wins, including expansion into Spain and UAE, contributing to further accelerated growth.
- Focus on organic growth, cross-selling, internationalization, and accretive acquisitions, with expectations to announce at least one larger acquisition this year.
