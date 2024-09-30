DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Hits 2023 Targets, Plans Bond Refinance

DEMIRE achieved its 2023 guidance with EUR 78.5 million in rental income and EUR 36.7 million in FFO I.

Half-year results for 2024 showed a rental income of EUR 35.5 million and FFO I of EUR 15.5 million, both lower than the previous year.

An agreement was reached with bondholders to extend the 19/24 bond until the end of 2027, with implementation expected in the coming weeks.

The market value of DEMIRE's portfolio decreased to EUR 950 million by June 30, 2024, from around EUR 1.3 billion at the end of 2022, due to strategic disposals and market-related devaluations.

Despite market-related devaluations, the Net-LTV was kept almost stable at 55.6% as of June 30, 2024.

DEMIRE successfully negotiated a bond refinancing, extending the bond's term to 2027 with adjusted terms, including a partial redemption and a tender offer backed by a major shareholder.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate is on 30.09.2024.

The price of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,9975EUR and was down -5,90 % compared with the previous day.





