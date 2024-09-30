Medacta Group Unveils Growth Strategy at First Capital Markets Day

Medacta held its first Capital Markets Day on September 25, 2024, at its headquarters in Switzerland, attracting over 100 participants.

CEO Francesco Siccardi emphasized Medacta's commitment to continuous product development and innovative technologies like MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem and NextAR.

CFO Corrado Farsetta announced mid-term guidance with a top-line growth CAGR expected in the low double-digits and an Adjusted EBITDA margin targeted around the 2024 result.

The event included tours of Medacta's advanced production facilities in Castel San Pietro and Rancate.

Medacta's commercial strategy focuses on increasing market penetration, expanding its sales force, and developing its Hip, Knee, Shoulder, Spine, and Sports Medicine product lines.

Medacta demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility through the Medacta for Life Foundation, supporting impactful projects globally.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Medacta Group is on 11.03.2025.

The price of Medacta Group at the time of the news was 133,00EUR and was up +1,60 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 133,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.





