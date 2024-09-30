    13 Aufrufe 13 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Grünenthal appoints Dr. Jan Adams as Chief Commercial Officer (FOTO)

    Aachen, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal announced today that Jan Adams, M.D.,
    currently Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and member of the Corporate Executive
    Board, will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective 1
    October 2024. Prior to his role as CSO, he was Head of Strategy and Portfolio at
    Grünenthal.

    Jan Adams has over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and
    healthcare industry. Since joining Grünenthal in 2017, he has been key in
    driving the company's transformational journey. Under his leadership, Grünenthal
    successfully built a state-of-the-art R&D organisation, redefined its R&D
    strategy, and built an industry-leading pipeline focused on delivering
    innovative treatments for acute and chronic pain. Before assuming the role of
    CSO, he served as Head of Strategy and Portfolio, working at the interface
    between Strategy, R&D, and Commercial. His role was instrumental in several
    successful M&A projects and Grünenthal's entry into the U.S. market. Before
    joining Grünenthal, he held positions with increasing responsibilities at
    Takeda, McKinsey & Company, and Novartis. Jan Adams started his career as a
    resident in cardiology. He is a Medical Doctor by training, married, and has two
    children.

    Jan Adams succeeds Janneke van der Kamp, who will leave Grünenthal to pursue an
    opportunity outside the company.

    About Grünenthal

    Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
    science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
    record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
    patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
    innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working
    towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

    Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 27
    countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available
    in approx. 100 countries. In 2023, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and
    achieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.

    More information: https://www.grunenthal.com

    Follow us on:

    LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
    (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de

    For further information, please contact:

    Florian Dieckmann, Head of Global Corporate Affairs & Communication
    Tel.: +49 241 569-2555
    mailto:Florian.dieckmann@grunenthal.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/5875868
    OTS: Grünenthal Group



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Grünenthal appoints Dr. Jan Adams as Chief Commercial Officer (FOTO) Grünenthal announced today that Jan Adams, M.D., currently Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and member of the Corporate Executive Board, will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective 1 October 2024. Prior to his role as CSO, he was …