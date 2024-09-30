Grünenthal appoints Dr. Jan Adams as Chief Commercial Officer (FOTO)

Aachen, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal announced today that Jan Adams, M.D.,

currently Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and member of the Corporate Executive

Board, will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective 1

October 2024. Prior to his role as CSO, he was Head of Strategy and Portfolio at

Grünenthal.



Jan Adams has over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and

healthcare industry. Since joining Grünenthal in 2017, he has been key in

driving the company's transformational journey. Under his leadership, Grünenthal

successfully built a state-of-the-art R&D organisation, redefined its R&D

strategy, and built an industry-leading pipeline focused on delivering

innovative treatments for acute and chronic pain. Before assuming the role of

CSO, he served as Head of Strategy and Portfolio, working at the interface

between Strategy, R&D, and Commercial. His role was instrumental in several

successful M&A projects and Grünenthal's entry into the U.S. market. Before

joining Grünenthal, he held positions with increasing responsibilities at

Takeda, McKinsey & Company, and Novartis. Jan Adams started his career as a

resident in cardiology. He is a Medical Doctor by training, married, and has two

children.







opportunity outside the company.



About Grünenthal



Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a

science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track

record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to

patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and

innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working

towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.



Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 27

countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available

in approx. 100 countries. In 2023, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and

achieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.



More information: https://www.grunenthal.com



