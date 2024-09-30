Grünenthal appoints Dr. Jan Adams as Chief Commercial Officer (FOTO)
Aachen, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal announced today that Jan Adams, M.D.,
currently Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and member of the Corporate Executive
Board, will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective 1
October 2024. Prior to his role as CSO, he was Head of Strategy and Portfolio at
Grünenthal.
Jan Adams has over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and
healthcare industry. Since joining Grünenthal in 2017, he has been key in
driving the company's transformational journey. Under his leadership, Grünenthal
successfully built a state-of-the-art R&D organisation, redefined its R&D
strategy, and built an industry-leading pipeline focused on delivering
innovative treatments for acute and chronic pain. Before assuming the role of
CSO, he served as Head of Strategy and Portfolio, working at the interface
between Strategy, R&D, and Commercial. His role was instrumental in several
successful M&A projects and Grünenthal's entry into the U.S. market. Before
joining Grünenthal, he held positions with increasing responsibilities at
Takeda, McKinsey & Company, and Novartis. Jan Adams started his career as a
resident in cardiology. He is a Medical Doctor by training, married, and has two
children.
Jan Adams succeeds Janneke van der Kamp, who will leave Grünenthal to pursue an
opportunity outside the company.
About Grünenthal
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working
towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.
Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 27
countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available
in approx. 100 countries. In 2023, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and
achieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.
More information: https://www.grunenthal.com
Follow us on:
LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de
For further information, please contact:
Florian Dieckmann, Head of Global Corporate Affairs & Communication
Tel.: +49 241 569-2555
mailto:Florian.dieckmann@grunenthal.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/5875868
OTS: Grünenthal Group
