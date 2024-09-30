Blue Cap AG Sells nokra to Vishay Precision Group in Strategic Move

Blue Cap AG sold its 90% stake in nokra Optische Prüftechnik und Automation GmbH to Vishay Precision Group.

The sales price is in the low single-digit million range and above the most recent net asset value valuation.

The sale corresponds to an annual return on invested capital of around 21% and a multiple on the capital employed of around 6x.

nokra manufactures high-precision, laser-optical measuring systems for various industrial applications and has been part of Blue Cap since 2014.

This sale is Blue Cap's first exit of the year and aligns with their best-owner approach, aiming to create sustainable value for investors.

The forecast for 2024 remains unchanged, with expected consolidated revenue between EUR 270-290 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5-9.5%.

The next important date, Vienna Capital Market Conference (Family Office Day), at Blue Cap is on 16.10.2024.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 16,700EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.





