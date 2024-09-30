Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Sells freesort GmbH, Adjusts 2024 Forecast

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has entered into a share purchase agreement with Max Ventures Management GmbH for the sale of all shares in freesort GmbH.

The transaction's enterprise value is in the upper single-digit million range (cash- and debt-free), with closing scheduled for today.

freesort GmbH, part of the Mail Services segment, generated EUR 66.8 million in revenue and EUR 2.1 million in EBITDA in 2023.

The sale allows FP Group to focus on Mailing & Shipping Solutions and Digital Business Solutions, driving its transformation.

Francotyp-Postalia has adjusted its 2024 forecast, eliminating freesort GmbH's contribution, expecting revenue to be up to 32% below the previous year's reported revenue and EBITDA up to 26% below.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Francotyp-Postalia Holding is on 21.11.2024.

The price of Francotyp-Postalia Holding at the time of the news was 2,2000EUR and was down -2,65 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,2400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,82 % since publication.





