SteelcoBelimed (Metall Zug Namen-Akt B) Paves Path to Growth and Profitability

SteelcoBelimed, a joint venture with a 33% stake by Metall Zug, aims for growth and profitability with a target EBIT margin of 10% in the medium term.

The joint venture, operational since June 7, 2024, will retain its headquarters in Zug and production sites in Sulgen, Grosuplje, Riese, and Cusano, each with specific focuses.

The company will pursue a dual-brand strategy initially, streamline its product portfolio, and introduce new developments combining Belimed and Steelco strengths.

SteelcoBelimed will be organized into two business units: Infection Control (Hospital) and Life Science (Pharma), led by Alessandro Caprara and Ralf Kretzschmar, respectively.

The organization aims to stabilize its headcount at 2,100 full-time positions and leverage synergies for a leaner structure and better competency allocation.

Metall Zug will maintain its 33% stake in SteelcoBelimed, continue investing during the integration phase, and report on its performance biannually.

