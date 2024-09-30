    Better performance and scalability for Adobe AEM users

    Cognizant Netcentric launches the revolutionary EDS+ solution

    Zurich (ots) - Perfect page performance and SEO scores, simplified content
    integration, AI support and significant cost reductions set EDS+ apart

    Cognizant Netcentric launches EDS+, becoming the first company to launch a
    solution that combines the license for Edge Delivery Services (EDS), the leading
    web content management platform AEM by Adobe, and a service for implementing
    EDS. This enables Adobe Experience Manager users to provide web content faster,
    more cost-effectively and - by utilizing artificial intelligence - on a larger
    scale. Cognizant Netcentric EDS+ not only accelerates the speed at which content
    can be published, but also the implementation of new offers (shorter
    time-to-market) and the distribution of content to customers.

    One of the core features of Edge Delivery Services is that content can be
    created and managed in Microsoft Word or Google Docs without the editors having
    to learn a new content management system. A range of APIs also allow for the
    integration of databases, catalogs and AI modules, greatly accelerating the
    speed of content production for marketers and online businesses even further,
    making it possible to update content in just a few seconds. Edge Delivery
    Services offers a cost-effective and fast way of publishing, especially for
    medium-sized businesses.

    Edge Delivery Services also support companies in automatically optimizing
    website performance and improving SEO ranking - a Google Lighthouse ranking of
    100 is possible in this way. Real-user monitoring (RUM) ensures the continuous
    monitoring and optimization of website performance and visitor interactions.
    With easier to manage web content, businesses can reinvest their budgets in
    innovation and marketing optimization, bringing their content to market faster.

    As an Adobe Platinum partner, Cognizant Netcentric collaborated closely on the
    development of Edge Delivery Services as part of Adobe Experience Manager
    and-with Cognizant Netcentric EDS+-was the first company to offer a solution
    that includes Adobe's EDS license and a service to implement Edge Delivery
    Services.

    Complete migration of a website using Edge Delivery Services in just a few weeks

    Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Volvo,
    used EDS to fully migrate its old 700-page website in just 30 days.

    "By switching to AEM Edge Delivery Services, we were able to increase our Google
    Lighthouse score from 35 to 100, raising our visibility from under five percent
    to 43 percent, reducing server response times by 50 percent, and going from
    being basically invisible on search engine result pages to a top three
    position", says Joe Salling, Digital Marketing Product & Process Owner at Volvo
    Trucks NA & Mack Trucks Inc., "We are convinced that we now have the CMS of the
    future in place."

    "Volvo is a prime example of what companies can achieve with AEM Edge Delivery
    Services and Cognizant Netcentric's expertise. Our solution reduces the
    migration time of websites from months to weeks. In addition, it has an
    extremely flat learning curve, among other aspects due to the integration of
    standard Google and Microsoft tools simplifying many processes", says Piotr
    Zabiello, Head of Consulting at Cognizant Netcentric. "With highly optimized
    website performance, integration in Adobe's powerful web content management
    platform as well as real-time monitoring, companies can generate significantly
    more traffic, customer inquiries and therefore sales than before, while reducing
    costs at the same time. This allows them to allocate more of their budget for
    innovations, which are also easier to implement thanks to a solid AEM
    foundation."

    More information about the project at Volvo Trucks: Here (https://www.netcentric
    .biz/what-we-do/aem-edge-delivery-services-volvo-trucks-success-case) . More
    information about Adobe AEM Edge Delivery Services can be found here (https://ww
    w.netcentric.biz/insights/2023/04/next-gen-composability-reimagines-content-mana
    gement) and here (https://experienceleague.adobe.com/en/docs/experience-manager-
    cloud-service/content/edge-delivery/overview) .

