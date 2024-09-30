Cognizant Netcentric launches the revolutionary EDS+ solution

Zurich (ots) - Perfect page performance and SEO scores, simplified content

integration, AI support and significant cost reductions set EDS+ apart



Cognizant Netcentric launches EDS+, becoming the first company to launch a

solution that combines the license for Edge Delivery Services (EDS), the leading

web content management platform AEM by Adobe, and a service for implementing

EDS. This enables Adobe Experience Manager users to provide web content faster,

more cost-effectively and - by utilizing artificial intelligence - on a larger

scale. Cognizant Netcentric EDS+ not only accelerates the speed at which content

can be published, but also the implementation of new offers (shorter

time-to-market) and the distribution of content to customers.





One of the core features of Edge Delivery Services is that content can becreated and managed in Microsoft Word or Google Docs without the editors havingto learn a new content management system. A range of APIs also allow for theintegration of databases, catalogs and AI modules, greatly accelerating thespeed of content production for marketers and online businesses even further,making it possible to update content in just a few seconds. Edge DeliveryServices offers a cost-effective and fast way of publishing, especially formedium-sized businesses.Edge Delivery Services also support companies in automatically optimizingwebsite performance and improving SEO ranking - a Google Lighthouse ranking of100 is possible in this way. Real-user monitoring (RUM) ensures the continuousmonitoring and optimization of website performance and visitor interactions.With easier to manage web content, businesses can reinvest their budgets ininnovation and marketing optimization, bringing their content to market faster.As an Adobe Platinum partner, Cognizant Netcentric collaborated closely on thedevelopment of Edge Delivery Services as part of Adobe Experience Managerand-with Cognizant Netcentric EDS+-was the first company to offer a solutionthat includes Adobe's EDS license and a service to implement Edge DeliveryServices.Complete migration of a website using Edge Delivery Services in just a few weeksVolvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Volvo,used EDS to fully migrate its old 700-page website in just 30 days."By switching to AEM Edge Delivery Services, we were able to increase our GoogleLighthouse score from 35 to 100, raising our visibility from under five percentto 43 percent, reducing server response times by 50 percent, and going frombeing basically invisible on search engine result pages to a top threeposition", says Joe Salling, Digital Marketing Product & Process Owner at VolvoTrucks NA & Mack Trucks Inc., "We are convinced that we now have the CMS of thefuture in place.""Volvo is a prime example of what companies can achieve with AEM Edge DeliveryServices and Cognizant Netcentric's expertise. Our solution reduces themigration time of websites from months to weeks. In addition, it has anextremely flat learning curve, among other aspects due to the integration ofstandard Google and Microsoft tools simplifying many processes", says PiotrZabiello, Head of Consulting at Cognizant Netcentric. "With highly optimizedwebsite performance, integration in Adobe's powerful web content managementplatform as well as real-time monitoring, companies can generate significantlymore traffic, customer inquiries and therefore sales than before, while reducingcosts at the same time. This allows them to allocate more of their budget forinnovations, which are also easier to implement thanks to a solid AEMfoundation."More information about the project at Volvo Trucks: Here (https://www.netcentric.biz/what-we-do/aem-edge-delivery-services-volvo-trucks-success-case) . Moreinformation about Adobe AEM Edge Delivery Services can be found here (https://www.netcentric.biz/insights/2023/04/next-gen-composability-reimagines-content-management) and here (https://experienceleague.adobe.com/en/docs/experience-manager-cloud-service/content/edge-delivery/overview) .