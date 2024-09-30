UET United Electronic Technology: aconnic AG Reveals H1 2024 Financial Results

aconnic AG reported sales revenue of 31.6 million EUR in the first half of 2024, an 8% decrease from the previous year.

Sales growth was observed in the Network Services and Engineering & Managed Supply divisions, particularly in Europe and the Americas.

EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was 2.1 million EUR, down from 5.4 million EUR in the same period last year.

The order backlog increased to 49.9 million EUR as of June 30, 2024, up from 32.6 million EUR at the end of 2023.

A new business area, Carbon Capturing & Bio-Energy, is expected to generate around 1.5 million EUR in revenue for the current financial year and is anticipated to grow.

A decline in sales of approximately 10% is projected for the full year 2024 due to low market visibility and economic uncertainties.

