UET United Electronic Technology: aconnic AG Reveals H1 2024 Financial Results
aconnic AG's first half of 2024 saw mixed results: sales revenue dipped to 31.6 million EUR, an 8% drop, while new ventures like Carbon Capturing & Bio-Energy show promise amid economic uncertainties.
- aconnic AG reported sales revenue of 31.6 million EUR in the first half of 2024, an 8% decrease from the previous year.
- Sales growth was observed in the Network Services and Engineering & Managed Supply divisions, particularly in Europe and the Americas.
- EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was 2.1 million EUR, down from 5.4 million EUR in the same period last year.
- The order backlog increased to 49.9 million EUR as of June 30, 2024, up from 32.6 million EUR at the end of 2023.
- A new business area, Carbon Capturing & Bio-Energy, is expected to generate around 1.5 million EUR in revenue for the current financial year and is anticipated to grow.
- A decline in sales of approximately 10% is projected for the full year 2024 due to low market visibility and economic uncertainties.
