H2 Core AG Unveils 2024 Half-Year Results: MARNA Beteiligungen in Focus
In the first half of 2024, H2 Core saw a remarkable 46% revenue increase, reaching EUR 3.1 million. Despite this growth, the company faced challenges, including a pre-tax loss and revised annual sales forecasts.
- Revenue increased by 46% to EUR 3.1 million in the first half of 2024 compared to EUR 2.1 million in the same period of the previous year.
- EBIT amounted to EUR -2.0 million, primarily due to increased capital market activities and material expenses for the first AEM Flex 120 devices.
- H2 Core expanded activities in the African telecommunications market and started the expansion of the production line for medium-sized industrial systems.
- H2 Core successfully listed on the stock exchange in June, becoming the first listed plant manufacturer of complete hydrogen systems in Germany.
- Due to delays and postponements, H2 Core now expects annual sales of EUR 5-6 million and a pre-tax loss of around EUR -3 million, down from the previous sales forecast of EUR 12.8-13.8 million.
- H2 Core develops, manufactures, and maintains modularly configurable systems for green hydrogen production, storage, and use, with a focus on rapid global deployment and scalability.
