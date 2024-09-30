Avemio AG Unveils Impressive 2024 Half-Year Report
In the first half of 2024, Avemio AG navigated significant economic and industry hurdles, reporting a dip in revenue but an improved gross profit margin. Despite challenges, the company remains focused on growth and international expansion.
- Avemio AG faced economic and industry-specific challenges in H1 2024, generating consolidated revenue of EUR 44.7 million, down from EUR 49.7 million in H1 2023.
- The gross profit margin improved from 17.6% to 18.4%, mainly due to the first-time consolidation of the MoovIT companies.
- EBITDA decreased to EUR -1.7 million from EUR 1.0 million in H1 2023, influenced by increased personnel costs and other operating expenses.
- As of 30 June 2024, Avemio reported equity of around EUR 23.6 million and an equity ratio of around 44%, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to EUR 2.8 million.
- The corporate strategy includes organic growth, targeted acquisitions, and the establishment of a media technology group through acquisitions, start-ups, and in-house digital developments.
- Avemio AG confirms expectations for stabilization of sales and earnings development for the current financial year and plans internationalization as part of a buy-and-build strategy.
