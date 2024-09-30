    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Geoff Gysin new partner at RWK & Kuhlmann (FOTO)

    Löhne (Germany) (ots) - With Geoff Gysin, RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH is gaining
    a second partner. This was announced by the company based in Löhne in
    Westphalia. The internationally experienced brand and sales expert will be
    responsible for the North and South American markets in the company's
    operational business.

    Change to the corporate structure at RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH: Alongside
    managing partner Ralf Marohn, Geoff Gysin will join the Westphalian kitchen
    manufacturer as a co-partner on 1st October, 2024. He will also be involved in
    the operational business to strengthen the global presence of the company's
    brands and to promote its expansion into American markets.

    25 years of experience with brand development

    From his work as a manager and investor, Gysin brings over 25 years of
    experience in the strategic development of international brands including
    Swarovski and high-end luggage manufacturer TUMI. He also has a global network
    in the furniture industry and is recognised as an expert in worldwide
    distribution channels.

    Gysin, who was born in Bonn, regards RWK & Kuhlmann as a prime example of
    Germany's SME sector. He describes the company as being "down-to-earth, yet
    proud of its traditions; courageous and full of new ideas". It also offers
    enormous variety: "The kitchen collection manufactured under exclusive licence
    for Villeroy & Boch, Kuhlmann's own brand, Kuhlmann Atelier, which was newly
    developed together with Hans Winkler, and the smart compact kitchen Kitchoo -
    all of this has great potential, especially with regard to international
    markets," Gysin continues.

    Expand exports and tap into new markets

    Managing Director Ralf Marohn shares this view: "Exports are already a high
    priority for RWK & Kuhlmann. Our partnership with the global brand Villeroy &
    Boch enables us to address completely new target groups including Asia and
    America." Another expansion target is the project business in America with
    tailor-made solutions for architects and investors. "Geoff Gysin can open
    crucial doors for us here," says Marohn. He is also pleased about the
    collaboration on a personal level. "Geoff always focuses on the end customer. He
    empathises with people and has a keen sense of how our kitchen furniture can
    inspire and excite them."

    About RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH

    Founded in 1923, RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH has developed from a former
    carpentry business into a specialist in modular and fitted kitchen furniture.
    The company, which is still family-run today and is based in Löhne, East
    Westphalia, manufactures for its own Kuhlmann brand and under licence for
    Villeroy & Boch, as well as for the OEM and custom-built sector. Regional ties,
    innovative strength and a commitment to outstanding, sustainable craftsmanship
    are key factors in the development and manufacture of its products. The company
    now has 120 employees worldwide, and exports to more than 30 countries via its
    network of dealers and partners.

    Image available for download at

    https://rwk-kuhlmann.arts-others.de/neuer-gesellschafter-2024-09-30

    Contact:

    Press Office RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH
    Matthias Haenel,
    Tel. +49 (0) 6172 9022-142
    Anja Kassubek,
    Tel. +49 (0) 6172 9022-131
    mailto:rwk-kuhlmann@arts-others.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176211/5876521
    OTS: RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Geoff Gysin new partner at RWK & Kuhlmann (FOTO) With Geoff Gysin, RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH is gaining a second partner. This was announced by the company based in Löhne in Westphalia. The internationally experienced brand and sales expert will be responsible for the North and South American …