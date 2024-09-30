Geoff Gysin new partner at RWK & Kuhlmann (FOTO)
Löhne (Germany) (ots) - With Geoff Gysin, RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH is gaining
a second partner. This was announced by the company based in Löhne in
Westphalia. The internationally experienced brand and sales expert will be
responsible for the North and South American markets in the company's
operational business.
Change to the corporate structure at RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH: Alongside
managing partner Ralf Marohn, Geoff Gysin will join the Westphalian kitchen
manufacturer as a co-partner on 1st October, 2024. He will also be involved in
the operational business to strengthen the global presence of the company's
brands and to promote its expansion into American markets.
25 years of experience with brand development
From his work as a manager and investor, Gysin brings over 25 years of
experience in the strategic development of international brands including
Swarovski and high-end luggage manufacturer TUMI. He also has a global network
in the furniture industry and is recognised as an expert in worldwide
distribution channels.
Gysin, who was born in Bonn, regards RWK & Kuhlmann as a prime example of
Germany's SME sector. He describes the company as being "down-to-earth, yet
proud of its traditions; courageous and full of new ideas". It also offers
enormous variety: "The kitchen collection manufactured under exclusive licence
for Villeroy & Boch, Kuhlmann's own brand, Kuhlmann Atelier, which was newly
developed together with Hans Winkler, and the smart compact kitchen Kitchoo -
all of this has great potential, especially with regard to international
markets," Gysin continues.
Expand exports and tap into new markets
Managing Director Ralf Marohn shares this view: "Exports are already a high
priority for RWK & Kuhlmann. Our partnership with the global brand Villeroy &
Boch enables us to address completely new target groups including Asia and
America." Another expansion target is the project business in America with
tailor-made solutions for architects and investors. "Geoff Gysin can open
crucial doors for us here," says Marohn. He is also pleased about the
collaboration on a personal level. "Geoff always focuses on the end customer. He
empathises with people and has a keen sense of how our kitchen furniture can
inspire and excite them."
About RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH
Founded in 1923, RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH has developed from a former
carpentry business into a specialist in modular and fitted kitchen furniture.
The company, which is still family-run today and is based in Löhne, East
Westphalia, manufactures for its own Kuhlmann brand and under licence for
Villeroy & Boch, as well as for the OEM and custom-built sector. Regional ties,
innovative strength and a commitment to outstanding, sustainable craftsmanship
are key factors in the development and manufacture of its products. The company
now has 120 employees worldwide, and exports to more than 30 countries via its
network of dealers and partners.
Image available for download at
https://rwk-kuhlmann.arts-others.de/neuer-gesellschafter-2024-09-30
Contact:
Press Office RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH
Matthias Haenel,
Tel. +49 (0) 6172 9022-142
Anja Kassubek,
Tel. +49 (0) 6172 9022-131
mailto:rwk-kuhlmann@arts-others.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176211/5876521
OTS: RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH
