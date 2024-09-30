Geoff Gysin new partner at RWK & Kuhlmann (FOTO)

Löhne (Germany) (ots) - With Geoff Gysin, RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH is gaining

a second partner. This was announced by the company based in Löhne in

Westphalia. The internationally experienced brand and sales expert will be

responsible for the North and South American markets in the company's

operational business.



Change to the corporate structure at RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH: Alongside

managing partner Ralf Marohn, Geoff Gysin will join the Westphalian kitchen

manufacturer as a co-partner on 1st October, 2024. He will also be involved in

the operational business to strengthen the global presence of the company's

brands and to promote its expansion into American markets.





25 years of experience with brand developmentFrom his work as a manager and investor, Gysin brings over 25 years ofexperience in the strategic development of international brands includingSwarovski and high-end luggage manufacturer TUMI. He also has a global networkin the furniture industry and is recognised as an expert in worldwidedistribution channels.Gysin, who was born in Bonn, regards RWK & Kuhlmann as a prime example ofGermany's SME sector. He describes the company as being "down-to-earth, yetproud of its traditions; courageous and full of new ideas". It also offersenormous variety: "The kitchen collection manufactured under exclusive licencefor Villeroy & Boch, Kuhlmann's own brand, Kuhlmann Atelier, which was newlydeveloped together with Hans Winkler, and the smart compact kitchen Kitchoo -all of this has great potential, especially with regard to internationalmarkets," Gysin continues.Expand exports and tap into new marketsManaging Director Ralf Marohn shares this view: "Exports are already a highpriority for RWK & Kuhlmann. Our partnership with the global brand Villeroy &Boch enables us to address completely new target groups including Asia andAmerica." Another expansion target is the project business in America withtailor-made solutions for architects and investors. "Geoff Gysin can opencrucial doors for us here," says Marohn. He is also pleased about thecollaboration on a personal level. "Geoff always focuses on the end customer. Heempathises with people and has a keen sense of how our kitchen furniture caninspire and excite them."About RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbHFounded in 1923, RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH has developed from a formercarpentry business into a specialist in modular and fitted kitchen furniture.The company, which is still family-run today and is based in Löhne, EastWestphalia, manufactures for its own Kuhlmann brand and under licence forVilleroy & Boch, as well as for the OEM and custom-built sector. Regional ties,innovative strength and a commitment to outstanding, sustainable craftsmanshipare key factors in the development and manufacture of its products. The companynow has 120 employees worldwide, and exports to more than 30 countries via itsnetwork of dealers and partners.Image available for download athttps://rwk-kuhlmann.arts-others.de/neuer-gesellschafter-2024-09-30Contact:Press Office RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbHMatthias Haenel,Tel. +49 (0) 6172 9022-142Anja Kassubek,Tel. +49 (0) 6172 9022-131mailto:rwk-kuhlmann@arts-others.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176211/5876521OTS: RWK & Kuhlmann Küchen GmbH