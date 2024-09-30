LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Shatters Records in 2024 H1, Performance Soars
LM PAY S.A. has shattered records in the first half of 2024, with revenues soaring to PLN 11.17 million, marking a 46% increase from H1 2023. EBIT surged by 89%, and net profit hit PLN 2.02 million.
- LM PAY S.A. achieved record results in the first half of 2024, with revenue increasing to PLN 11.17 million (EUR 2.59 million), a 46% growth compared to H1 2023.
- EBIT increased by 89% in H1 2024, rising from PLN 1.62 million (EUR 0.36 million) in H1 2023 to PLN 3.07 million (EUR 0.71 million) in H1 2024.
- The company reported a net profit of PLN 2.02 million (EUR 0.47 million) for the first six months of 2024, confirming the strength of its business model and the growing market for medical treatments in Poland.
- There was a 20.6% increase in acquired customers, from 17 thousand in H1 2023 to 20.5 thousand in H1 2024, with a high share of recurring customers at 30%.
- LM PAY focuses on leveraging its strong market position, expanding its client base, and enhancing its product offering to maintain growth and deliver long-term value to shareholders.
- The company specializes in financing medical treatments, beauty, and aesthetics services, and aims to continue its positive performance driven by rising demand in Poland.
