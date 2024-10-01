Daldrup & Söhne AG Doubles EBIT in H1 2024: Strong Growth Ahead!
Daldrup & Söhne AG has seen a remarkable financial performance in the first half of 2024, with EBIT doubling and revenues soaring, driven by the booming geothermal energy market and favorable regulations.
- Daldrup & Söhne AG doubled its EBIT in H1 2024, reaching €3.0 million, a 206.8% increase from the previous year.
- Group total revenues increased by 20.4% to €29.1 million compared to €24.1 million in the previous year.
- The EBIT margin improved to 10.2%, up from 5.9% in the previous year.
- The order backlog at the end of August 2024 stood at €31.0 million, with a processed market volume of €302 million.
- The company confirmed an increased forecast for 2024, expecting around €50 million in total output and an EBIT margin between 7% and 9%.
- Daldrup & Söhne AG is positioned to benefit from the growing geothermal energy market, with increasing demand for its drilling services amid a supportive regulatory environment.
The next important date, November 25-27, 2024 German Equity Forum, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 25.11.2024.
