2024 Interim Results Deadline Extended Amid Pinnacle Int'l Capital Review
Leclanché SA has postponed the release of its 2024 semi-annual report to October 31, 2024, due to extensive due diligence with Pinnacle International Capital, a move approved by SIX Exchange Regulation AG.
- Leclanché SA has announced an extension of the publication deadline for its 2024 semi-annual report to October 31, 2024, due to ongoing due diligence with Pinnacle International Capital.
- The extension was approved by SIX Exchange Regulation AG on September 30, 2024, as part of a significant expansion funding opportunity.
- The due diligence process is consuming considerable internal resources from Leclanché's finance team and other departments.
- Leclanché is required to publish a notice regarding this decision by October 1, 2024, and must adhere to ad hoc publicity provisions.
- The company is involved in establishing a business plan for a potential joint venture with Pinnacle and preparing for any necessary restructuring.
- Leclanché is a leading provider of low-carbon energy storage solutions, established in 1909, and is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).
0,00 %
-8,03 %
-47,01 %
-63,78 %
-65,81 %
-73,24 %
-87,06 %
-91,27 %
ISIN:CH0110303119WKN:A1CUUB
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte