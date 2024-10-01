    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    2024 Interim Results Deadline Extended Amid Pinnacle Int'l Capital Review

    Leclanché SA has postponed the release of its 2024 semi-annual report to October 31, 2024, due to extensive due diligence with Pinnacle International Capital, a move approved by SIX Exchange Regulation AG.

    • Leclanché SA has announced an extension of the publication deadline for its 2024 semi-annual report to October 31, 2024, due to ongoing due diligence with Pinnacle International Capital.
    • The extension was approved by SIX Exchange Regulation AG on September 30, 2024, as part of a significant expansion funding opportunity.
    • The due diligence process is consuming considerable internal resources from Leclanché's finance team and other departments.
    • Leclanché is required to publish a notice regarding this decision by October 1, 2024, and must adhere to ad hoc publicity provisions.
    • The company is involved in establishing a business plan for a potential joint venture with Pinnacle and preparing for any necessary restructuring.
    • Leclanché is a leading provider of low-carbon energy storage solutions, established in 1909, and is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).


