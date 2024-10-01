DATAGROUP Secures Germany: Emergency Cybersecurity Network DIRT Launched

DATAGROUP manages the 24/7 emergency hotline for the German Incident Response Team (DIRT), providing immediate cybersecurity assistance.

DIRT is a professional association of cyber experts addressing urgent IT security incidents across Germany.

The emergency hotline is available for companies with more than 50 employees facing security incidents like cyber-attacks or system failures.

DATAGROUP, as a co-founder of DIRT, also operates its own Incident Response Team to minimize damage from security incidents.

DIRT has joined the cybersecurity network of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) to enhance its capabilities and support for critical infrastructure providers.

DIRT will participate in the it-sa trade fair from October 22-24, 2024, to showcase its services and engage with industry experts.

