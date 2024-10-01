Partners Group to Sell Techem: Leading Digital Solutions Provider for Buildings
Partners Group is divesting its majority stake in Techem, a company valued at EUR 6.7 billion. Techem, a leader in energy efficiency, has seen substantial growth since 2018, with revenues surpassing EUR 1 billion.
- Partners Group is selling its majority stake in Techem, valuing the company at approximately EUR 6.7 billion.
- Techem serves over 428,000 customers and manages more than 13 million dwellings across 18 countries.
- The sale includes co-investors CDPQ and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan exiting their stakes in Techem.
- Since its acquisition in 2018, Techem has experienced significant growth, with revenues exceeding EUR 1 billion and EBITDA increasing by around 50%.
- Techem focuses on energy efficiency solutions, contributing to the decarbonization of the real estate sector, which accounts for about 40% of global CO2 emissions.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Partners Group Holding is on 11.03.2025.
The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 1.352,25EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,07 %
+6,48 %
+4,40 %
+11,67 %
+28,14 %
-8,30 %
+95,38 %
+2.717,19 %
ISIN:CH0024608827WKN:A0JJY6
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte