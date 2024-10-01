Partners Group to Sell Techem: Leading Digital Solutions Provider for Buildings

Partners Group is selling its majority stake in Techem, valuing the company at approximately EUR 6.7 billion.

Techem serves over 428,000 customers and manages more than 13 million dwellings across 18 countries.

The sale includes co-investors CDPQ and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan exiting their stakes in Techem.

Since its acquisition in 2018, Techem has experienced significant growth, with revenues exceeding EUR 1 billion and EBITDA increasing by around 50%.

Techem focuses on energy efficiency solutions, contributing to the decarbonization of the real estate sector, which accounts for about 40% of global CO2 emissions.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 1.352,25EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.





