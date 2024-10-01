PharmaSGP Holding SE Buys Back 477,701 Shares in Major Repurchase Move
PharmaSGP Holding SE has successfully acquired 477,701 of its own shares, marking a significant step in its strategic share repurchase plan. The acceptance period concluded on September 26, 2024, with an impressive 80.37% acceptance ratio.
- PharmaSGP Holding SE has purchased 477,701 own shares through its public share repurchase offer.
- The acceptance period ended on September 26, 2024, with an acceptance ratio of approximately 80.37%.
- The repurchase offer was for a maximum of up to 594,405 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.95% of the company’s registered share capital.
- The company now holds 487,488 own shares, corresponding to approximately 4.06% of the issued share capital, and intends to redeem the repurchased shares and reduce the share capital.
- PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of OTC pharmaceuticals, focusing on natural active ingredients and pharmacy distribution channels.
- In 2023, PharmaSGP generated revenues of €101.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.7%, and plans to expand its product indications, European footprint, and growth strategy through M&A opportunities.
The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 21,000EUR and was down -0,47 % compared with the previous
day.
ISIN:DE000A2P4LJ5WKN:A2P4LJ
