SICPA Marks Over 60 Billion Liters of Fuel Annually, Leading the Global Market
SICPA, a pioneer in fuel marking, safeguards over 60 billion liters of petroleum annually. Since 2016, their Fuel Integrity Solution has been combating fuel fraud across multiple continents, ensuring traceability and revenue optimization.
- SICPA is the global leader in fuel marking, marking over 60 billion liters of petroleum products annually.
- The company has deployed its Fuel Integrity Solution (FIS) since 2016 across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East to combat fuel fraud and optimize revenue.
- SICPA's forensic markers allow for rapid quantification of fuel markers, providing traceability and fraud detection throughout the supply chain.
- The FIS helps governments tackle various types of fraud, including smuggling and adulteration, and supports tax collection and consumer protection.
- SICPA collaborates with SGS, a leading testing and inspection company, to enhance the performance and stability of their fuel integrity programs.
- Established in 1927, SICPA is also known for safeguarding the majority of the world's banknotes and operates across five continents in various sectors.
