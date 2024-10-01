Altech Unveils First CERENERGY Battery Prototype 'BatteryPack ABS60'
Altech Advanced Materials AG has unveiled its groundbreaking CERENERGY battery prototype, the "BatteryPack ABS60," in Dresden. This innovative battery showcases remarkable efficiency, durability, and a 15-year lifespan.
- Altech Advanced Materials AG has launched its first CERENERGY battery prototype, the "BatteryPack ABS60," in Dresden.
- The prototype has demonstrated excellent efficiency, robust performance, and long-term stability during extensive testing.
- The battery utilizes sodium chloride solid-state technology, offering a service life of 15 years, which is double that of conventional lithium-ion batteries.
- The ABS60 battery pack has a capacity of 60kWh, composed of 240 cells, and is designed for high-temperature applications with thermal stability up to 300°C.
- Altech has secured a letter of intent for an annual 30 MWh offtake with the Schwarze Pumpe industrial park, indicating strong market interest.
- The company aims to participate in the solid-state battery market and is also developing innovative anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.
