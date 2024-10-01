Where leading countries stand in the transition to renewable heating, road transport and electricity
Gütersloh (ots) - The sluggish rate of progress made in the energy transition is
putting the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by the middle of
the century at risk. A comparison of four European countries shows that Denmark
and Norway are making significant strides in transitioning to renewable heating
and electricity. Norway is also advancing quickly in the road transport sector.
The UK and Germany continue to face several challenges.
To achieve climate neutrality, interim targets are crucial. In the electricity
supply sector, for example, the energy transition must be completed by 2035.
"Beyond emissions data, we need early warning indicators track infrastructure
development and ensure political measures supporting acceleration," says
Christof Schiller, governance expert at the Bertelsmann Stiftung and head of the
Sustainable Governance Indicators (SGI).
A study by the Research Institute for Sustainability - Helmholtz Centre Potsdam
(RIFS) and the Bertelsmann Stiftung applies this approach to the electricity,
road transport, and heating sectors. It shows how close countries are to climate
neutrality, where they face challenges, and how progress can be accelerated.
Each sector sees at least one country making significant headway: Denmark and
Norway lead in green electricity and heating, with Norway nearly completing its
e-mobility shift. Germany and the UK, however, still lag behind. Decarbonization
by mid-century is achievable, but only if policy targets, regulations, and
infrastructure are better aligned.
Accelerating Germany's renewable electricity transition demands clear targets
for expanding grids, boosting storage, and better aligning transmission goals.
The UK requires similar targets, plus a plan to phase out gas production.
Denmark, with its clear targets, could fully transition to green electricity by
2029. Norway has already decarbonized its electricity supply.
Germany's high electric vehicle costs and lack of charging stations hinder
short-term e-mobility growth. The decline in combustion engine vehicles is
currently not enough to ensure zero emissions by 2045. Denmark and the UK also
need more consistent strategies, while Norway is set to reach 100% electric
vehicle sales next year, thanks to early financial incentives. "Norway's
progress in e-mobility is based on the early actions taken to provide financial
incentives for emission-free vehicles," says Thorsten Hellmann, an economics
expert at the Bertelsmann Stiftung.
In the heating sector, Germany must double heat pump installations to meet 2030
goals, while the UK lags further behind. Denmark excels in emission-free
heating, having banned oil and gas boilers in 2013, and Norway expects full heat
pump coverage by 2030.
