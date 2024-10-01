Where leading countries stand in the transition to renewable heating, road transport and electricity

Gütersloh (ots) - The sluggish rate of progress made in the energy transition is

putting the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by the middle of

the century at risk. A comparison of four European countries shows that Denmark

and Norway are making significant strides in transitioning to renewable heating

and electricity. Norway is also advancing quickly in the road transport sector.

The UK and Germany continue to face several challenges.



To achieve climate neutrality, interim targets are crucial. In the electricity

supply sector, for example, the energy transition must be completed by 2035.

"Beyond emissions data, we need early warning indicators track infrastructure

development and ensure political measures supporting acceleration," says

Christof Schiller, governance expert at the Bertelsmann Stiftung and head of the

Sustainable Governance Indicators (SGI).





A study by the Research Institute for Sustainability - Helmholtz Centre Potsdam(RIFS) and the Bertelsmann Stiftung applies this approach to the electricity,road transport, and heating sectors. It shows how close countries are to climateneutrality, where they face challenges, and how progress can be accelerated.Each sector sees at least one country making significant headway: Denmark andNorway lead in green electricity and heating, with Norway nearly completing itse-mobility shift. Germany and the UK, however, still lag behind. Decarbonizationby mid-century is achievable, but only if policy targets, regulations, andinfrastructure are better aligned.Accelerating Germany's renewable electricity transition demands clear targetsfor expanding grids, boosting storage, and better aligning transmission goals.The UK requires similar targets, plus a plan to phase out gas production.Denmark, with its clear targets, could fully transition to green electricity by2029. Norway has already decarbonized its electricity supply.Germany's high electric vehicle costs and lack of charging stations hindershort-term e-mobility growth. The decline in combustion engine vehicles iscurrently not enough to ensure zero emissions by 2045. Denmark and the UK alsoneed more consistent strategies, while Norway is set to reach 100% electricvehicle sales next year, thanks to early financial incentives. "Norway'sprogress in e-mobility is based on the early actions taken to provide financialincentives for emission-free vehicles," says Thorsten Hellmann, an economicsexpert at the Bertelsmann Stiftung.In the heating sector, Germany must double heat pump installations to meet 2030goals, while the UK lags further behind. Denmark excels in emission-freeheating, having banned oil and gas boilers in 2013, and Norway expects full heatpump coverage by 2030.About the Bertelsmann Stiftung: Inspiring people. Shaping the future.The Bertelsmann Stiftung is committed to ensuring that everyone in society canparticipate in political, economic and cultural life. Our programs: Educationand Next Generation, Democracy and Social Cohesion, Digitalization and theCommon Good, Europe's Future, Health, and Sustainable Social Market Economies. Anonprofit foundation, the Bertelsmann Stiftung was established in 1977 byReinhard Mohn.Contact:Dr. Christof Schiller, phone: +49 030 275788-138E-Mail: mailto:christof.schiller@bertelsmann-stiftung.deThorsten Hellmann, phone +49 5241 8181-236E-Mail: mailto:thorsten.hellmann@bertelsmann-stiftung.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/7977/5876605OTS: Bertelsmann Stiftung