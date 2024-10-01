Mutares Anticipates Robust Q4 2024 Amid High M&A Activity

Mutares expects a strong Q4 2024 with high M&A activity, including up to five acquisitions and at least two exits.

Significant growth is anticipated in the Engineering & Technology, Goods & Services, and Retail & Food segments.

Steyr Motors, acquired in November 2022, is expected to generate an operating profit of over EUR 10 million in 2024, with potential for a public listing and partial sale by year-end.

Mutares aims to achieve consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion in 2024, expanding to approximately EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028.

The company expects to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, increasing to EUR 200 million by 2028.

Mutares shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" and have been part of the SDAX index since December 2023.

The next important date, Capital Markets Day 2024, at mutares is on 24.10.2024.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 21,600EUR and was up +2,01 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.240,17PKT (+0,50 %).





