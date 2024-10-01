Vitesco Technologies Merges with Schaeffler AG: Successful Completion Announced
The merger between Vitesco Technologies Group AG and Schaeffler AG has been finalized, creating a powerhouse with 25 billion euros in annual sales and 120,000 employees. New Schaeffler shares will trade from October 2, 2024.
Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
- Merger of Vitesco Technologies Group AG into Schaeffler AG successfully completed.
- Vitesco shares exchanged for new Schaeffler common shares with full voting rights at a ratio of 1:11.4.
- Schaeffler non-voting common shares converted into common shares with full voting rights at a ratio of 1:1.
- Listing and trading in the new Schaeffler shares with full voting rights will commence on October 2, 2024.
- The combined company will have consolidated annual sales of around 25 billion euros and employ around 120,000 people at over 250 locations.
- Schaeffler expects the merger to lead to revenue and cost synergies with an envisaged EBIT impact of 600 million euros annually, with full synergy potential expected by 2029.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Schaeffler is on 05.11.2024.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.240,17PKT (+0,50 %).
