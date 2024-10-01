Taicang Day celebrates deepening China-Germany cooperation (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - The Taicang Day event was held Thursday in the northern German
city of Hamburg, with participants highlighting the broad prospects for
continued win-win cooperation between China and Germany.
Neighboring Shanghai, the city of Taicang, spanning approximately 800 square
kilometers, is known as the "hometown of German enterprises" in China, with over
530 German enterprises flocking here.
city of Hamburg, with participants highlighting the broad prospects for
continued win-win cooperation between China and Germany.
Neighboring Shanghai, the city of Taicang, spanning approximately 800 square
kilometers, is known as the "hometown of German enterprises" in China, with over
530 German enterprises flocking here.
Nearly 200 representatives attended the Taicang Day event, including those from
Chinese and German business sectors, leaders of German companies and project
stakeholders.
Zhai Qian, minister of economic and commercial affairs at the Chinese Embassy in
Germany, noted that the Taicang story perfectly exemplifies the win-win nature
of China-Germany economic and trade cooperation.
"As China accelerates the development of new quality productive forces, there is
significant potential for expanding China-Germany cooperation in emerging fields
such as scientific and technological innovation, green and low-carbon
development, clean energy, the circular economy, and the digital economy," he
said.
"German companies have found strong partners in Taicang, partners who bring both
expertise and openness to new ideas," said Michael Schumann, chairman of the
Board of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign
Trade.
"Whether in industrial manufacturing, the automotive sector, environmental
technology, or renewable energy, the potential for mutual benefit is immense.
This cooperation not only fosters job creation and economic growth in both
countries but also drives technological advancements and innovations that are
crucial in addressing the global challenges of our time," he said.
Kersten Janik, president of VAST LLC, told Xinhua, "We are in Taicang because we
believe it offers the best opportunities for us to tap into the Chinese auto
market."
"I first worked in China in 1990, and since then, I've witnessed the tremendous
development in the country's industry and society. I deeply appreciate this
progress, and I believe China is a perfect partner for Germany," he said.
Contact:
Pingping Feng
+86 2583109665
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167344/5876652
OTS: Invest Taicang
Chinese and German business sectors, leaders of German companies and project
stakeholders.
Zhai Qian, minister of economic and commercial affairs at the Chinese Embassy in
Germany, noted that the Taicang story perfectly exemplifies the win-win nature
of China-Germany economic and trade cooperation.
"As China accelerates the development of new quality productive forces, there is
significant potential for expanding China-Germany cooperation in emerging fields
such as scientific and technological innovation, green and low-carbon
development, clean energy, the circular economy, and the digital economy," he
said.
"German companies have found strong partners in Taicang, partners who bring both
expertise and openness to new ideas," said Michael Schumann, chairman of the
Board of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign
Trade.
"Whether in industrial manufacturing, the automotive sector, environmental
technology, or renewable energy, the potential for mutual benefit is immense.
This cooperation not only fosters job creation and economic growth in both
countries but also drives technological advancements and innovations that are
crucial in addressing the global challenges of our time," he said.
Kersten Janik, president of VAST LLC, told Xinhua, "We are in Taicang because we
believe it offers the best opportunities for us to tap into the Chinese auto
market."
"I first worked in China in 1990, and since then, I've witnessed the tremendous
development in the country's industry and society. I deeply appreciate this
progress, and I believe China is a perfect partner for Germany," he said.
Contact:
Pingping Feng
+86 2583109665
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167344/5876652
OTS: Invest Taicang
Autor folgen