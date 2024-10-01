Taicang Day celebrates deepening China-Germany cooperation (FOTO)

    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Hamburg (ots) - The Taicang Day event was held Thursday in the northern German
    city of Hamburg, with participants highlighting the broad prospects for
    continued win-win cooperation between China and Germany.

    Neighboring Shanghai, the city of Taicang, spanning approximately 800 square
    kilometers, is known as the "hometown of German enterprises" in China, with over
    530 German enterprises flocking here.

    Nearly 200 representatives attended the Taicang Day event, including those from
    Chinese and German business sectors, leaders of German companies and project
    stakeholders.

    Zhai Qian, minister of economic and commercial affairs at the Chinese Embassy in
    Germany, noted that the Taicang story perfectly exemplifies the win-win nature
    of China-Germany economic and trade cooperation.

    "As China accelerates the development of new quality productive forces, there is
    significant potential for expanding China-Germany cooperation in emerging fields
    such as scientific and technological innovation, green and low-carbon
    development, clean energy, the circular economy, and the digital economy," he
    said.

    "German companies have found strong partners in Taicang, partners who bring both
    expertise and openness to new ideas," said Michael Schumann, chairman of the
    Board of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign
    Trade.

    "Whether in industrial manufacturing, the automotive sector, environmental
    technology, or renewable energy, the potential for mutual benefit is immense.
    This cooperation not only fosters job creation and economic growth in both
    countries but also drives technological advancements and innovations that are
    crucial in addressing the global challenges of our time," he said.

    Kersten Janik, president of VAST LLC, told Xinhua, "We are in Taicang because we
    believe it offers the best opportunities for us to tap into the Chinese auto
    market."

    "I first worked in China in 1990, and since then, I've witnessed the tremendous
    development in the country's industry and society. I deeply appreciate this
    progress, and I believe China is a perfect partner for Germany," he said.

