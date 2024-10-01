Taicang Day celebrates deepening China-Germany cooperation (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - The Taicang Day event was held Thursday in the northern German

city of Hamburg, with participants highlighting the broad prospects for

continued win-win cooperation between China and Germany.



Neighboring Shanghai, the city of Taicang, spanning approximately 800 square

kilometers, is known as the "hometown of German enterprises" in China, with over

530 German enterprises flocking here.





Nearly 200 representatives attended the Taicang Day event, including those fromChinese and German business sectors, leaders of German companies and projectstakeholders.Zhai Qian, minister of economic and commercial affairs at the Chinese Embassy inGermany, noted that the Taicang story perfectly exemplifies the win-win natureof China-Germany economic and trade cooperation."As China accelerates the development of new quality productive forces, there issignificant potential for expanding China-Germany cooperation in emerging fieldssuch as scientific and technological innovation, green and low-carbondevelopment, clean energy, the circular economy, and the digital economy," hesaid."German companies have found strong partners in Taicang, partners who bring bothexpertise and openness to new ideas," said Michael Schumann, chairman of theBoard of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and ForeignTrade."Whether in industrial manufacturing, the automotive sector, environmentaltechnology, or renewable energy, the potential for mutual benefit is immense.This cooperation not only fosters job creation and economic growth in bothcountries but also drives technological advancements and innovations that arecrucial in addressing the global challenges of our time," he said.Kersten Janik, president of VAST LLC, told Xinhua, "We are in Taicang because webelieve it offers the best opportunities for us to tap into the Chinese automarket.""I first worked in China in 1990, and since then, I've witnessed the tremendousdevelopment in the country's industry and society. I deeply appreciate thisprogress, and I believe China is a perfect partner for Germany," he said.