The Platform Group Expands Strategy at ViveLaCar, Completes Cluno Migration
ViveLaCar is expanding its platform strategy to include leased and rental vehicles, now offering over 1,000 variants. With B2B customers making up 60% and an average subscription of nine months, the company has completed the Cluno Group migration. The Platform Group AG, active in 23 sectors, has made significant investments since 2020, achieving pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.6 million in 2023.
- Expansion of platform strategy at ViveLaCar, including leased vehicles from car dealers and rental sector vehicles.
- ViveLaCar now offers over 1,000 vehicle variants in the subscription solutions market.
- B2B customer segment accounts for more than 60% of ViveLaCar's customers, with an average subscription period of nine months.
- Completion of Cluno Group migration, including successful marketing of acquired vehicles and sale of remaining Cluno companies.
- The Platform Group AG operates in 23 sectors with platform solutions, having made over 25 investments and acquisitions since 2020.
- In 2023, The Platform Group AG achieved pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.6 million.
