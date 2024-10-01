Alzchem Group AG to Join SDAX on Oct 2, 2024 – Big Market Move!

Alzchem Group AG will join the SDAX on October 2, 2024.

Alzchem is a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets.

The inclusion in the SDAX is attributed to Alzchem's positive and consistent business development and growth strategy.

Alzchem is a globally active company addressing global issues like climate change, population growth, and increasing life expectancy.

The company sees growth prospects in human and animal nutrition, agriculture, pharmaceutical raw materials, and renewable energies.

Alzchem employs around 1,690 people, operates four production sites in Germany and one in Sweden, and generated Group sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 50,00EUR and was up +5,82 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 49,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,60 % since publication.





