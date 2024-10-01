Lonza Group Acquires Major Biologics Site in Vacaville from Roche

Lonza Group AG has completed the acquisition of the large-scale biologics manufacturing site in Vacaville, California, from Roche for USD 1.2 billion.

The Vacaville facility is one of the largest biologics manufacturing sites globally, with a total bioreactor capacity of around 330,000 liters.

This acquisition enhances Lonza's presence in the US, particularly on the West Coast, complementing its existing East Coast site in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The facility will support the production of late-stage clinical and commercial products, as well as new molecules, within Lonza's Biologics division.

Lonza plans to invest approximately CHF 500 million to upgrade the Vacaville site and add capabilities for next-generation mammalian biologics therapies.

More than 750 employees from the Vacaville site will join Lonza, contributing to the company's commitment to meet sustained demand for commercial biologics manufacturing.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 24.01.2025.

The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 568,50EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 570,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.





