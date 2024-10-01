    13 Aufrufe 13 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    IBM Opens First European Quantum Data Center in Germany

    Berlin (ots) - The American IT giant has selected the southwestern German town
    of Ehningen as the site for its second quantum computing facility worldwide.

    At the inauguration ceremony, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted that
    Germany has invested more than EUR 2 billion in quantum computing.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu IBM - International Business Machines!
    Short
    235,81€
    Basispreis
    1,58
    Ask
    × 12,65
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Long
    202,23€
    Basispreis
    1,54
    Ask
    × 12,57
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    "There is a great deal of capacity and willingness to use these facilities for
    research," Scholz said. "We have the skills, thanks to our robust education
    system."

    The new Quantum System 2, based on three 133-qubit tunable-coupler Heron
    processors, provides a modular utility-scale quantum computer, IBM stated. Each
    processor is capable of running 5,000 operations within a single quantum
    circuit.

    In a recent survey of 87 large companies conducted by Germany's digital industry
    association Bitkom, three-quarters of respondents said they believe Germany
    could become a global leader in quantum computing technology.

    "The quantum industry is taking its next steps towards industrial and real-world
    applications," said Asha-Maria Sharma, a digital expert at Germany Trade &
    Invest. "The IBM quantum data center will strengthen Germany's industrial base
    and further develop the quantum ecosystem. I am confident that Germany, as an
    attractive location for the quantum computing industry, will provide a
    supportive economic environment for both research and commercial use."

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
    Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
    companies do business abroad.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin, Germany

    mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
    +49 1796873724

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5877365
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    IBM Opens First European Quantum Data Center in Germany The American IT giant has selected the southwestern German town of Ehningen as the site for its second quantum computing facility worldwide. At the inauguration ceremony, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted that Germany has invested more than …