IBM Opens First European Quantum Data Center in Germany
Berlin (ots) - The American IT giant has selected the southwestern German town
of Ehningen as the site for its second quantum computing facility worldwide.
At the inauguration ceremony, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted that
Germany has invested more than EUR 2 billion in quantum computing.
"There is a great deal of capacity and willingness to use these facilities for
research," Scholz said. "We have the skills, thanks to our robust education
system."
The new Quantum System 2, based on three 133-qubit tunable-coupler Heron
processors, provides a modular utility-scale quantum computer, IBM stated. Each
processor is capable of running 5,000 operations within a single quantum
circuit.
In a recent survey of 87 large companies conducted by Germany's digital industry
association Bitkom, three-quarters of respondents said they believe Germany
could become a global leader in quantum computing technology.
"The quantum industry is taking its next steps towards industrial and real-world
applications," said Asha-Maria Sharma, a digital expert at Germany Trade &
Invest. "The IBM quantum data center will strengthen Germany's industrial base
and further develop the quantum ecosystem. I am confident that Germany, as an
attractive location for the quantum computing industry, will provide a
supportive economic environment for both research and commercial use."
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin, Germany
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5877365
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
