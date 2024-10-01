IBM Opens First European Quantum Data Center in Germany

Berlin (ots) - The American IT giant has selected the southwestern German town

of Ehningen as the site for its second quantum computing facility worldwide.



At the inauguration ceremony, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted that

Germany has invested more than EUR 2 billion in quantum computing.





"There is a great deal of capacity and willingness to use these facilities forresearch," Scholz said. "We have the skills, thanks to our robust educationsystem."The new Quantum System 2, based on three 133-qubit tunable-coupler Heronprocessors, provides a modular utility-scale quantum computer, IBM stated. Eachprocessor is capable of running 5,000 operations within a single quantumcircuit.In a recent survey of 87 large companies conducted by Germany's digital industryassociation Bitkom, three-quarters of respondents said they believe Germanycould become a global leader in quantum computing technology."The quantum industry is taking its next steps towards industrial and real-worldapplications," said Asha-Maria Sharma, a digital expert at Germany Trade &Invest. "The IBM quantum data center will strengthen Germany's industrial baseand further develop the quantum ecosystem. I am confident that Germany, as anattractive location for the quantum computing industry, will provide asupportive economic environment for both research and commercial use."Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for internationalbusiness promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and ClimateAction. It helps international companies do business in Germany and Germancompanies do business abroad.Contact:Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications ManagerGermany Trade & InvestFriedrichstrasse 6010117 Berlin, Germanymailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de+49 1796873724Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5877365OTS: Germany Trade & Invest