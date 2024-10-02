GEA Group Hits Mid-Term Financial Goals Early, Unveils Bold 2030 Vision

GEA Group has achieved its mid-term financial targets two years ahead of schedule, as part of its Mission 26 growth strategy.

The company aims for organic revenue growth of over 5% annually until 2030, with an EBITDA margin target of 17-19% and a return on capital employed (ROCE) exceeding 45%.

GEA plans to increase the share of revenue from sustainable solutions to over 60% by 2030, up from 41.5% in 2023.

The Mission 30 strategy emphasizes digitalization and AI, with a goal to connect over 35,000 machines to the GEA Cloud by 2030, generating over EUR 200 million in revenue from digital solutions.

The service business is expected to grow to 40% of total revenue by 2030, with service revenue projected at approximately EUR 2.9 billion.

GEA's global transformation program aims to harmonize production and supply chain processes, targeting an EBITDA contribution of EUR 120 million by 2030 and reducing administrative expenses below 10%.

The next important date, Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2024, at GEA Group is on 06.11.2024.

The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 44,08EUR and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.828,31PKT (-0,34 %).





