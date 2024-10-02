SFC Energy Acquires Key Assets and IP from Ballard Power Systems Europe

SFC Energy AG to acquire small stationary business assets, technology, IP, and customer base from Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S.

Expansion of technology and market leadership for hydrogen fuel cells below 50 kW.

Establishment of a subsidiary in Denmark to accelerate market access in Northern Europe.

Long-term supply agreement with Ballard Power Systems ensures business continuity for customers.

Acquisition includes proven hydrogen fuel cell solutions with outputs of 1.7 kW and 5 kW, and maintenance contracts for around 400 sites in Northern Europe.

Transaction aligns with SFC's growth strategy and is expected to generate mid-single-digit million Euro revenues and positive EBITDA and EBIT starting in 2025.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SFC Energy is on 19.11.2024.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 20,025EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.098,84PKT (-0,50 %).





