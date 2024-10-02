Successful MDR Certification for AI Solution in Predicting Postoperative Complications - New Product Generation for Optimized Patient Safety

Berlin (ots) - x-cardiac, a leader in AI-based medical devices for the

prediction of postoperative complications after cardiac surgery, is pleased to

announce the successful MDR (Medical Device Regulation) certification of its new

x-cardiac-platform. This certification introduces a completely new generation of

products offering state-of-the-art technologies to optimize patient care and

safety.



The x-cardiac-platform is an innovative tool in the field of digital biomarkers

and is specifically designed to increase patient safety and treatment quality in

critical situations. With the successful MDR certification, the platform

fulfills the strictest European requirements for safety and performance and thus

marks a significant milestone in medical technology.







x-c-renal-injury. These plug-ins offer unprecedented support in the detection

and treatment of bleeding and kidney damage after major heart surgery.



"With the new product generation, we can offer completely new possibilities for

predicting postoperative complications in everyday clinical practice, which we

will now increasingly promote beyond Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, also

with sales partners," says Oliver Höppner, CEO of x-cardiac. "With the x-cardiac

platform, we are offering users a powerful medical device that can make a

lasting difference in patient care. We are looking forward to the upcoming EACTS

Annual Summit 2024 (European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery) from

October 10-12 in Lisbon, where we plan to present our new product generation to

the professional audience."



Chief Medical Officer Prof. Dr. Alexander Meyer on the new product generation:

"The x-cardiac-platform sets new standards in the clinical care of patients by

performing local validation of the algorithms for each customer. This enables us

to ensure that our solutions are optimally tailored to individual needs and

circumstances. Optional fine tuning allows us to customize the models to deliver

even more precise results."



Contact:



Oliver Höppner

x-cardiac GmbH

mailto:presse@xcardiac.com

http://www.xcardiac.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161585/5877529

OTS: x-cardiac GmbH





