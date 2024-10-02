    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Successful MDR Certification for AI Solution in Predicting Postoperative Complications - New Product Generation for Optimized Patient Safety

    Berlin (ots) - x-cardiac, a leader in AI-based medical devices for the
    prediction of postoperative complications after cardiac surgery, is pleased to
    announce the successful MDR (Medical Device Regulation) certification of its new
    x-cardiac-platform. This certification introduces a completely new generation of
    products offering state-of-the-art technologies to optimize patient care and
    safety.

    The x-cardiac-platform is an innovative tool in the field of digital biomarkers
    and is specifically designed to increase patient safety and treatment quality in
    critical situations. With the successful MDR certification, the platform
    fulfills the strictest European requirements for safety and performance and thus
    marks a significant milestone in medical technology.

    The new product generation includes two innovative plug-ins: x-c-bleeding and
    x-c-renal-injury. These plug-ins offer unprecedented support in the detection
    and treatment of bleeding and kidney damage after major heart surgery.

    "With the new product generation, we can offer completely new possibilities for
    predicting postoperative complications in everyday clinical practice, which we
    will now increasingly promote beyond Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, also
    with sales partners," says Oliver Höppner, CEO of x-cardiac. "With the x-cardiac
    platform, we are offering users a powerful medical device that can make a
    lasting difference in patient care. We are looking forward to the upcoming EACTS
    Annual Summit 2024 (European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery) from
    October 10-12 in Lisbon, where we plan to present our new product generation to
    the professional audience."

    Chief Medical Officer Prof. Dr. Alexander Meyer on the new product generation:
    "The x-cardiac-platform sets new standards in the clinical care of patients by
    performing local validation of the algorithms for each customer. This enables us
    to ensure that our solutions are optimally tailored to individual needs and
    circumstances. Optional fine tuning allows us to customize the models to deliver
    even more precise results."

