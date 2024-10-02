Moët Hennessy announces a strategic investment in French Bloom, pioneers in super-premium alcohol-free French sparkling

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Moët Hennessy, the Wines and Spirits division of LVMH,

is pleased to announce a strategic investment in French Bloom, the market leader

in prestige alcohol-free sparkling wines, through the acquisition of a minority

stake. The partnership reflects a shared vision between Moët Hennessy and French

Bloom to lead together the future of sparkling wines without alcohol.



French Bloom was launched in 2021 by co-founders and long-time friends Maggie

Frerejean-Taittinger and Constance Jablonski, along with Maggie's husband,

Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger, after several years of R&D. By quickly

establishing itself as pioneer in the non-alcoholic sparkling category, French

Bloom has seen its collection of cuvées expand to over 30 countries in less than

3 years. French Bloom's success is largely attributed to the well-balanced and

complex quality of its sparkling cuvées, made with organic French Chardonnay and

Pinot Noir wines. This is achieved through a visionary winemaking and

dealcoholization process. French Bloom embodies the incomparable intersection of

French tradition and groundbreaking innovation, resonating strongly with the

rising demands of 'flexi-drinkers' driven by moderation.





