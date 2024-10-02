    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Moët Hennessy announces a strategic investment in French Bloom, pioneers in super-premium alcohol-free French sparkling

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Moët Hennessy, the Wines and Spirits division of LVMH,
    is pleased to announce a strategic investment in French Bloom, the market leader
    in prestige alcohol-free sparkling wines, through the acquisition of a minority
    stake. The partnership reflects a shared vision between Moët Hennessy and French
    Bloom to lead together the future of sparkling wines without alcohol.

    French Bloom was launched in 2021 by co-founders and long-time friends Maggie
    Frerejean-Taittinger and Constance Jablonski, along with Maggie's husband,
    Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger, after several years of R&D. By quickly
    establishing itself as pioneer in the non-alcoholic sparkling category, French
    Bloom has seen its collection of cuvées expand to over 30 countries in less than
    3 years. French Bloom's success is largely attributed to the well-balanced and
    complex quality of its sparkling cuvées, made with organic French Chardonnay and
    Pinot Noir wines. This is achieved through a visionary winemaking and
    dealcoholization process. French Bloom embodies the incomparable intersection of
    French tradition and groundbreaking innovation, resonating strongly with the
    rising demands of 'flexi-drinkers' driven by moderation.

    "We are incredibly proud to partner with French Bloom, a pioneer of
    non-alcoholic sparkling wine with unparalleled taste and distinctive brand
    identity. This investment aligns with Moët Hennessy's key strategic initiatives,
    demonstrating our commitment to offering high-quality alcohol-free choices to
    consumers who moderate their alcohol intake. We are confident that our expertise
    in Wines and Spirits, combined with French Bloom team's exceptional innovation
    and visionary leadership, will enable us to craft the future of this category.
    We are looking forward to working with Maggie, Constance and Rodolphe." says
    Philippe Schaus, CEO of Moët Hennessy.

    "At French Bloom, our mission has always been to create alcohol-free sparkling
    cuvées of great complexity that allow everyone to truly celebrate together. In
    Moët Hennessy, we've found a partner who shares our vision for the future of the
    alcohol-free category and our commitment to expanding inviting moments of
    togetherness." says Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger & Constance Jablonski,
    Co-Founders, French Bloom

    "We are thrilled to embark on this next step with Moët Hennessy, the undeniable
    world leader in luxury Wine and Spirits. With complementary expertise and a
    shared passion for innovation, we are confident we will accelerate our
    development, and push the boundaries of this fast-evolving space." says Rodolphe
    Frerejean-Taittinger CEO, French Bloom
