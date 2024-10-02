Alzchem Group to Double Nitroguanidine Production in Germany

Alzchem Group AG plans to double its nitroguanidine production capacity in Germany, with significant investments totaling nearly EUR 76 million.

The company expects increased revenues in the upper double-digit million range starting from 2027 due to the expansion.

Supply contracts have been signed with defense sector customers, who will contribute to financing the new production plant.

The new production capacities are anticipated to be operational in the second half of 2026.

Alzchem has received an investment grant of EUR 34.4 million from the EU for this expansion as part of the ASAP funding instrument.

The company is also exploring a production site in the USA, with a preliminary contract with the US Department of Defense for potential funding of USD 150 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 07.11.2024.

