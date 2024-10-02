ELECTRIX AI - WSCAD Launches the First AI-Powered Electrical CAD Software - Up to 99% Faster Design (FOTO)

Bergkirchen, Germany (ots) - In today's fast-paced tech landscape, AI is now

redefining electrical engineering design. WSCAD introduces ELECTRIX AI, the

world's first AI-powered Electrical CAD solution, eliminating tedious manual

steps and completing tasks in mere seconds - slashing design time by up to 99%.

With smart error-checking, intuitive guidance, and the power to tackle complex

tasks with simple commands, ELECTRIX AI is a game-changer for electrical

engineers. Novices boost productivity faster, while seasoned pros free up time

for more critical challenges, helping companies meet tight deadlines and bridge

the skilled labor gap. "ELECTRIX AI isrevolutionizing how electrical design is

done," says Axel Zein, CEO of WSCAD GmbH. "We'veseen massive time savings, and

the streamlined process unlocks major productivity gains."



ELECTRIX AI - Your Ultimate Productivity Booster At the core of this

breakthrough technology is the AI Copilot. With just a click on the button

marked by three asterisks, a chat window pops up, ready to assist users in their

daily tasks. The AI Copilot reviews designs, find errors, and adapts to the

user's needs on the fly. "Instead of manually searching for components or

designing from scratch, you just ask the AI Copilot and hand over the tasks,"

says Axel Zein.







positioned in record time. When using other electrical CAD software, it can take

over 20 clicks to create a BOM (bill of materials). In WSCAD it now happens in

seconds with a simple "Create the bill of materials" command. Placing macros? A

breeze - AI Copilot takes 15 seconds to place four macros on a new page, down

from the traditional five minutes. Need to check your design for errors? Just

ask, "Find the errors in this project," and ELECTRIX AI will scan your

schematics in seconds, pinpointing open connections, missing assignments, or

misplaced components. Even technical inquiries like wire gauges are resolved

instantly. A quick request like "Give me a copper wire, blue, 24V DC, 64A"

delivers the perfect wire with a 16mm² cross-section right to your cursor.



ELECTRIX AI - The Solution to Time Pressure and Workforce Shortages



Beyond massive time savings, the real game-changer is how easy it is to use.

ELECTRIX AI delivers specialized Electrical CAD expertise while continuously

learning from user inputs, making it more efficient with each task. Novice users

can now tackle jobs that were once for experts, while seasoned designers can

focus on complex projects with significantly reduced time investment. "This new

division of labor supercharges productivity, enabling companies to handle

growing demands more efficiently," says Axel Zein. "By integrating AI into our

Electrical CAD software, we unlock new possibilities and pave the way for

enhanced productivity."



About WSCAD



WSCAD, part of the Buhl Group, has specialized in the development of electrical

CAD solutions for over 30 years. Its client base ranges from small and medium

businesses to global corporations, as well as engineering firms. With over

40,000 users across industries like machinery, plant engineering, building

automation, and electrical installation, WSCAD's integrated platform delivers

powerful solutions. The platform combines six key disciplines - electrical

engineering, control cabinet design, P&ID, fluid engineering, building

automation, and electrical installation - all seamlessly connected through a

centralized database. WSCAD Global Business Services offers a range of tailored

support, from engineering and migration checkups to consulting, training,

document digitization, and electrical CAD format conversions.



http://www.wscad.com



Press contact:



Max Krüger BETTERTRUST GmbH

E-Mail: mailto:m.krueger@bettertrust.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176569/5877698

OTS: WSCAD GmbH





From material lists to macros and components, everything is generated andpositioned in record time. When using other electrical CAD software, it can takeover 20 clicks to create a BOM (bill of materials). In WSCAD it now happens inseconds with a simple "Create the bill of materials" command. Placing macros? Abreeze - AI Copilot takes 15 seconds to place four macros on a new page, downfrom the traditional five minutes. Need to check your design for errors? Justask, "Find the errors in this project," and ELECTRIX AI will scan yourschematics in seconds, pinpointing open connections, missing assignments, ormisplaced components. Even technical inquiries like wire gauges are resolvedinstantly. A quick request like "Give me a copper wire, blue, 24V DC, 64A"delivers the perfect wire with a 16mm² cross-section right to your cursor.ELECTRIX AI - The Solution to Time Pressure and Workforce ShortagesBeyond massive time savings, the real game-changer is how easy it is to use.ELECTRIX AI delivers specialized Electrical CAD expertise while continuouslylearning from user inputs, making it more efficient with each task. Novice userscan now tackle jobs that were once for experts, while seasoned designers canfocus on complex projects with significantly reduced time investment. "This newdivision of labor supercharges productivity, enabling companies to handlegrowing demands more efficiently," says Axel Zein. "By integrating AI into ourElectrical CAD software, we unlock new possibilities and pave the way forenhanced productivity."About WSCADWSCAD, part of the Buhl Group, has specialized in the development of electricalCAD solutions for over 30 years. Its client base ranges from small and mediumbusinesses to global corporations, as well as engineering firms. With over40,000 users across industries like machinery, plant engineering, buildingautomation, and electrical installation, WSCAD's integrated platform deliverspowerful solutions. The platform combines six key disciplines - electricalengineering, control cabinet design, P&ID, fluid engineering, buildingautomation, and electrical installation - all seamlessly connected through acentralized database. WSCAD Global Business Services offers a range of tailoredsupport, from engineering and migration checkups to consulting, training,document digitization, and electrical CAD format conversions.http://www.wscad.comPress contact:Max Krüger BETTERTRUST GmbHE-Mail: mailto:m.krueger@bettertrust.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176569/5877698OTS: WSCAD GmbH