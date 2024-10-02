ELECTRIX AI - WSCAD Launches the First AI-Powered Electrical CAD Software - Up to 99% Faster Design (FOTO)
Bergkirchen, Germany (ots) - In today's fast-paced tech landscape, AI is now
redefining electrical engineering design. WSCAD introduces ELECTRIX AI, the
world's first AI-powered Electrical CAD solution, eliminating tedious manual
steps and completing tasks in mere seconds - slashing design time by up to 99%.
With smart error-checking, intuitive guidance, and the power to tackle complex
tasks with simple commands, ELECTRIX AI is a game-changer for electrical
engineers. Novices boost productivity faster, while seasoned pros free up time
for more critical challenges, helping companies meet tight deadlines and bridge
the skilled labor gap. "ELECTRIX AI isrevolutionizing how electrical design is
done," says Axel Zein, CEO of WSCAD GmbH. "We'veseen massive time savings, and
the streamlined process unlocks major productivity gains."
ELECTRIX AI - Your Ultimate Productivity Booster At the core of this
breakthrough technology is the AI Copilot. With just a click on the button
marked by three asterisks, a chat window pops up, ready to assist users in their
daily tasks. The AI Copilot reviews designs, find errors, and adapts to the
user's needs on the fly. "Instead of manually searching for components or
designing from scratch, you just ask the AI Copilot and hand over the tasks,"
says Axel Zein.
From material lists to macros and components, everything is generated and
positioned in record time. When using other electrical CAD software, it can take
over 20 clicks to create a BOM (bill of materials). In WSCAD it now happens in
seconds with a simple "Create the bill of materials" command. Placing macros? A
breeze - AI Copilot takes 15 seconds to place four macros on a new page, down
from the traditional five minutes. Need to check your design for errors? Just
ask, "Find the errors in this project," and ELECTRIX AI will scan your
schematics in seconds, pinpointing open connections, missing assignments, or
misplaced components. Even technical inquiries like wire gauges are resolved
instantly. A quick request like "Give me a copper wire, blue, 24V DC, 64A"
delivers the perfect wire with a 16mm² cross-section right to your cursor.
ELECTRIX AI - The Solution to Time Pressure and Workforce Shortages
Beyond massive time savings, the real game-changer is how easy it is to use.
ELECTRIX AI delivers specialized Electrical CAD expertise while continuously
learning from user inputs, making it more efficient with each task. Novice users
can now tackle jobs that were once for experts, while seasoned designers can
focus on complex projects with significantly reduced time investment. "This new
division of labor supercharges productivity, enabling companies to handle
growing demands more efficiently," says Axel Zein. "By integrating AI into our
Electrical CAD software, we unlock new possibilities and pave the way for
enhanced productivity."
About WSCAD
WSCAD, part of the Buhl Group, has specialized in the development of electrical
CAD solutions for over 30 years. Its client base ranges from small and medium
businesses to global corporations, as well as engineering firms. With over
40,000 users across industries like machinery, plant engineering, building
automation, and electrical installation, WSCAD's integrated platform delivers
powerful solutions. The platform combines six key disciplines - electrical
engineering, control cabinet design, P&ID, fluid engineering, building
automation, and electrical installation - all seamlessly connected through a
centralized database. WSCAD Global Business Services offers a range of tailored
support, from engineering and migration checkups to consulting, training,
document digitization, and electrical CAD format conversions.
http://www.wscad.com
Press contact:
Max Krüger BETTERTRUST GmbH
E-Mail: mailto:m.krueger@bettertrust.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176569/5877698
OTS: WSCAD GmbH
