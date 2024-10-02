MLP SE: EBIT Forecast Boost to €85-95M for 2024, Q3 Surge Expected

MLP Group has raised its EBIT forecast for 2024 to a range of EUR 85 to 95 million.

The company expects significantly higher EBIT for Q3 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, which recorded EUR 7.8 million.

Performance-based compensation for Q3 2024 is projected to be around EUR 17 million, a significant increase from EUR 0.1 million in Q3 2023.

MLP had previously indicated a forecast of reaching the upper half of the range of EUR 75 to 85 million on July 29, 2024.

The full financial results for Q3 and the first nine months of 2024 will be reported on November 14, 2024.

EBIT and performance-based compensation are considered alternative key performance indicators by MLP, with further details available on their investor relations website.

The next important date, Roadshow, at MLP is on 21.10.2024.

The price of MLP at the time of the news was 5,9550EUR and was up +4,57 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,8100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,43 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.068,51PKT (-0,22 %).





