Cherry SE: Q3/2024 Forecast Miss - What Investors Need to Know

Cherry SE misses its sales forecast for Q3 2024, expecting around EUR 22 million in revenue (previous forecast: approx. EUR 35 million).

The lower consolidated revenue is expected to negatively impact the forecast adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 and the entire year.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 is no longer expected to be positive.

The Management Board is examining the impact of lower Group sales on the forecast adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 and the full year.

Notifying person: Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Board.

The next important date, Publication of preliminary Q3 figures, at Cherry is on 24.10.2024.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 1,5850EUR and was down -2,58 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,5320EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,34 % since publication.






