    Cherry's Gaming & Office Peripherals Division Gets a Major Overhaul

    Cherry SE is shaking up its Gaming & Office Peripherals division to boost performance and profitability. CEO Oliver Kaltner steps in as interim head, aiming to refocus on B2C sales and core European markets.

    Foto: Cherry SE
    • Cherry SE is restructuring its Gaming & Office Peripherals division to improve performance and profitability.
    • The head of the division, René Schulz, has been let go immediately due to ongoing struggles since late 2022.
    • CEO Oliver Kaltner will take over interim management of the division during the restructuring process.
    • The focus will shift towards B2C sales and core European markets, with less emphasis on Germany due to weak economic conditions.
    • A new deal term and margin model will be introduced to enhance profitability and eliminate gray market issues.
    • The restructuring aims to future-proof the company and better exploit market potential across all key regions, including EMEA, Americas, and APAC.

