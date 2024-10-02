Cherry's Gaming & Office Peripherals Division Gets a Major Overhaul

Cherry SE is restructuring its Gaming & Office Peripherals division to improve performance and profitability.

The head of the division, René Schulz, has been let go immediately due to ongoing struggles since late 2022.

CEO Oliver Kaltner will take over interim management of the division during the restructuring process.

The focus will shift towards B2C sales and core European markets, with less emphasis on Germany due to weak economic conditions.

A new deal term and margin model will be introduced to enhance profitability and eliminate gray market issues.

The restructuring aims to future-proof the company and better exploit market potential across all key regions, including EMEA, Americas, and APAC.

The next important date, Publication of preliminary Q3 figures, at Cherry is on 24.10.2024.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 1,5190EUR and was down -6,64 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4820EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,44 % since publication.





