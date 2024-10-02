Cherry SE Q3 2024 Revenue Misses Forecast Amid Weak German Market

Cherry SE misses its revenue forecast for Q3 2024, expecting around EUR 22 million instead of the targeted EUR 35 million due to a weak German market.

The downturn in the German economy has negatively impacted consumer and commercial purchasing, particularly in the Office Peripherals segment, while international markets are performing better.

The lower revenue is expected to adversely affect adjusted EBITDA, potentially dragging it into negative territory.

The company has initiated additional cost reductions of EUR 3.5 million to mitigate the financial impact.

Despite challenges in the Gaming & Office Peripherals segment, the Digital Healthcare & Solutions division is expected to show strong year-on-year revenue growth.

Cherry SE plans to review and adjust its financial forecast for the entire 2024 fiscal year due to the ongoing economic uncertainties in Germany.

The next important date, Publication of preliminary Q3 figures, at Cherry is on 24.10.2024.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 1,5520EUR and was down -4,61 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,5080EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,84 % since publication.





