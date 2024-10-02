Norgine Announces Appointment of New CEO Janneke van der Kamp

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Norgine (the "Company"), a leading European specialty

pharmaceutical company, has today announced the appointment of Janneke van der

Kamp as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from 1 January 2025.

Current CEO, Chris Bath, has stepped down from his role effective immediately.



This change in leadership will support and enhance the Company's mission of

bringing transformative medicines to patients and consumers. It will further

enable Norgine's strong growth trajectory, focused on advancing existing brands,

developing and commercialising pipeline products, and leveraging the Norgine

platform through business development initiatives.







Directors and shareholders, we are excited to welcome Janneke to lead Norgine.

She is a world class and proven strategic leader with extensive experience in

the pharmaceutical industry, leading organisations and launching innovative

products to transform patient outcomes. With Janneke's appointment, we have

attracted the ideal leader for the next phase of Norgine's exciting growth.

Janneke brings to Norgine a deep understanding of the industry, unmatched energy

and passion for improving patients' and consumers' lives and a commitment to

creating value for shareholders, customers and colleagues."



Janneke van der Kamp brings over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical

industry and joins Norgine from Grünenthal, where she is currently the Chief

Commercial Officer. Before that, she served as Head of Pharma Region Europe at

Novartis, where she spent over 19 years in roles including General Manager,

Global Neurosciences Franchise Head, and Global Head of Product and Portfolio

Strategy for the entire Novartis Pharma portfolio. Janneke holds an M.Sc in

Chemistry and an MBA from INSEAD.



Janneke van der Kamp, incoming CEO of Norgine said: "I am honoured and excited

to serve as the next CEO of Norgine. This is an outstanding business, with a

great heritage and exciting future. What excites me most is the opportunity to

drive the next growth phase at Norgine, with our market leading launch and

growth Rx brands, the tremendous Movicol consumer health franchise, and our

ambitious plans to accelerate licencing and acquisitions of innovative

medicines. I look forward to connecting with our patients, customers, partners

and, most of all, my new colleagues across Europe and ANZ."



Norgine's senior leadership has been expanded since the investment of

plans. The leadership team will continue leading the business and has the full

support of the Board.



About Norgine



Norgine is a uniquely positioned, specialty pharmaceutical and consumer

healthcare company, with over EUR500 million of annual revenues and a 120-year

track record of bringing life-changing products to patients and consumers across

our core markets of Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.



Our integrated approach - strong commercial capabilities, deep medical,

regulatory and clinical expertise, in-house manufacturing, robust supply

networks, and best in class enabling functions - ensures that we can deliver

high-quality, transformative medicines quickly and effectively to over 25

million patients annually.



Today's Norgine is a nimble, innovative, and high-performing company that has

been transformed by a relentless focus on operational excellence. This focus

will enable us to secure the legacy of more than a century of innovation and

doing the right thing by our patients, as we push the boundaries and take

strides into new therapeutic areas.



NORGINE and the sail logo are trademarks of the Norgine group of companies.



