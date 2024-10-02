Norgine Announces Appointment of New CEO Janneke van der Kamp
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Norgine (the "Company"), a leading European specialty
pharmaceutical company, has today announced the appointment of Janneke van der
Kamp as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from 1 January 2025.
Current CEO, Chris Bath, has stepped down from his role effective immediately.
This change in leadership will support and enhance the Company's mission of
bringing transformative medicines to patients and consumers. It will further
enable Norgine's strong growth trajectory, focused on advancing existing brands,
developing and commercialising pipeline products, and leveraging the Norgine
platform through business development initiatives.
Peter Stein, Chairman of Norgine said: "On behalf of the Norgine Board of
Directors and shareholders, we are excited to welcome Janneke to lead Norgine.
She is a world class and proven strategic leader with extensive experience in
the pharmaceutical industry, leading organisations and launching innovative
products to transform patient outcomes. With Janneke's appointment, we have
attracted the ideal leader for the next phase of Norgine's exciting growth.
Janneke brings to Norgine a deep understanding of the industry, unmatched energy
and passion for improving patients' and consumers' lives and a commitment to
creating value for shareholders, customers and colleagues."
Janneke van der Kamp brings over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical
industry and joins Norgine from Grünenthal, where she is currently the Chief
Commercial Officer. Before that, she served as Head of Pharma Region Europe at
Novartis, where she spent over 19 years in roles including General Manager,
Global Neurosciences Franchise Head, and Global Head of Product and Portfolio
Strategy for the entire Novartis Pharma portfolio. Janneke holds an M.Sc in
Chemistry and an MBA from INSEAD.
Janneke van der Kamp, incoming CEO of Norgine said: "I am honoured and excited
to serve as the next CEO of Norgine. This is an outstanding business, with a
great heritage and exciting future. What excites me most is the opportunity to
drive the next growth phase at Norgine, with our market leading launch and
growth Rx brands, the tremendous Movicol consumer health franchise, and our
ambitious plans to accelerate licencing and acquisitions of innovative
medicines. I look forward to connecting with our patients, customers, partners
and, most of all, my new colleagues across Europe and ANZ."
Norgine's senior leadership has been expanded since the investment of Goldman Sachs Sachs Alternatives in 2022 to support its ambitious growth and transformation
plans. The leadership team will continue leading the business and has the full
support of the Board.
About Norgine
Norgine is a uniquely positioned, specialty pharmaceutical and consumer
healthcare company, with over EUR500 million of annual revenues and a 120-year
track record of bringing life-changing products to patients and consumers across
our core markets of Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Our integrated approach - strong commercial capabilities, deep medical,
regulatory and clinical expertise, in-house manufacturing, robust supply
networks, and best in class enabling functions - ensures that we can deliver
high-quality, transformative medicines quickly and effectively to over 25
million patients annually.
Today's Norgine is a nimble, innovative, and high-performing company that has
been transformed by a relentless focus on operational excellence. This focus
will enable us to secure the legacy of more than a century of innovation and
doing the right thing by our patients, as we push the boundaries and take
strides into new therapeutic areas.
NORGINE and the sail logo are trademarks of the Norgine group of companies.
Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/norgine-announ
ces-appointment-of-new-ceo-janneke-van-der-kamp-302265456.html
Contact:
For Norgine - Neha Bhimbat,
contact@norgine.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/80824/5878201
OTS: Norgine
