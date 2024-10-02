Invest in Bogotá attends the 4th edition of Iberseries & Platino Industria

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / The agency for investment promotion in Bogotá, Invest in Bogotá, is attending the 4th edition of Iberseries & Platino Industria, held in Madrid, Spain, which is one of the most important audiovisual production events worldwide.

This meeting point for platforms, TV channels, creatives, producers, distributors, buyers, financers, and other stakeholders in the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking film and audiovisual sector brings together more than 2,000 professionals from around 50 countries, as well as organizations dedicated to tourism, education, and new technologies related to the audiovisual industry.

Iberseries & Platino Industria 2024 Opening Ceremony. Source: Official Iberseries & Platino Industria Website

The objective of Invest in Bogotá, led by the Investment Promotion Management, is to forge strategic alliances and seek to have some of the world's most important production companies open recording or post-production studios in Bogotá, as well as produce films, series, and documentaries in Colombia. To achieve this, the agency has scheduled approximately 25 meetings throughout the week and will also participate in various sessions alongside ProColombia and Proimágenes.

Iberseries & Platino Industria features the presence of representatives from major production companies such as HBO, BBC Studios, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, Prime Video, and Warner Bros Discovery.

Carolina Tamayo from the Investment Promotion Management, representing Invest in Bogotá at Iberseries & Platino Industria 4th edition.

Contact information:

Phone number: (+57) 317 780 5168

Email:info@investinbogota.org

SOURCE: Invest in Bogota

