Mynaric Boosts Cash Flow with $11M in Loans and Milestone Payments
Mynaric AG has secured a USD 5.5 million bridge loan, amending its existing USD 95 million agreement, and received a USD 5.5 million milestone payment for manufacturing readiness from a U.S. customer.
- Mynaric AG has secured a USD 5.5 million bridge loan from U.S.-based lenders, amending its existing USD 95 million loan agreement.
- The bridge loan is guaranteed by the company and its subsidiaries, with an interest rate based on the Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a margin.
- The loan is set to mature on November 24, 2024, and is contingent upon the delivery of a liquidity plan from an independent restructuring expert.
- Mynaric also received a USD 5.5 million milestone payment for manufacturing readiness from a U.S. customer, which will support working capital needs.
- As of October 1, 2024, the company had EUR 7.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, which will be used for ongoing operational needs.
- Mynaric specializes in laser communications technology, producing optical communications terminals for various applications, including air and space.
