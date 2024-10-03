Boost Home & Small Biz Cybersecurity: NAGRAVISION & Airties Team Up
NAGRAVISION and Airties join forces to boost home and small business cybersecurity with the NAGRA Scout suite, aiming to enhance network performance and safeguard against privacy breaches and identity theft.
- NAGRAVISION and Airties have partnered to enhance cybersecurity for homes and small businesses through the integration of the NAGRA Scout consumer cybersecurity suite.
- The collaboration aims to provide broadband providers with tools to optimize networks, deliver personalized services, and increase cybersecurity service revenues.
- The NAGRA Scout Suite offers advanced cybersecurity features and insights into consumer behavior, improving network performance and subscriber satisfaction.
- The partnership addresses significant challenges faced by consumers, such as privacy breaches and identity theft, by securing connected devices.
- Both companies will showcase their solutions at the Network X conference in Paris from October 8-10, 2024.
- NAGRAVISION specializes in content protection and media solutions, while Airties focuses on managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kudelski porteur is on 20.02.2025.
-0,70 %
-3,58 %
-7,97 %
-2,92 %
-13,72 %
-60,64 %
-72,89 %
-84,90 %
ISIN:CH0012268360WKN:915684
