Lanxess Sells Urethane Systems to UBE Corporation: Major Deal Announced

LANXESS has signed a contract to sell its Urethane Systems business to UBE Corporation for an enterprise value of €460 million.

The expected proceeds from the sale are around €500 million, which will be used to reduce LANXESS's net financial debt.

The Urethane Systems business includes 5 manufacturing sites and application laboratories in the USA, Europe, and China, employing approximately 400 people.

The business generated sales of around €250 million in the last twelve months ending June 2024.

The transaction is subject to approval from relevant authorities and is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

This sale marks LANXESS's exit from its last remaining polymer business.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Lanxess is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Lanxess at the time of the news was 29,51EUR and was up +1,23 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.726,27PKT (-0,21 %).





