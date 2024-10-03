Lonza Group Taps David Meline as New Independent Board Member
David Meline's nomination to Lonza's Board marks a pivotal moment, as the company prepares for leadership changes at the 2025 AGM. With a rich background in finance and biotech, Meline is set to drive innovation.
- David Meline has been nominated as an Independent Member of Lonza's Board of Directors, with election proposed at the AGM in May 2025.
- Meline has extensive experience as CFO in industrial and biotech companies, including Moderna and Amgen.
- Olivier Verscheure will not seek re-election at the 2025 AGM after serving on the Board since 2018.
- Verscheure contributed digital expertise as a Professor of Computer Science and co-founder of the Swiss Data Science Center.
- Board Chairman Jean-Marc Huët praised Meline's track record in driving growth and innovation, highlighting his industry knowledge.
- Lonza is a major healthcare manufacturing organization, generating CHF 3.1 billion in sales with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 24.01.2025.
The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 563,70EUR and was down -0,63 % compared with the previous day.
-0,56 %
+0,34 %
-3,46 %
+12,57 %
+30,75 %
-11,98 %
+89,14 %
+543,73 %
+862,37 %
ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte