    Lonza Group Taps David Meline as New Independent Board Member

    David Meline's nomination to Lonza's Board marks a pivotal moment, as the company prepares for leadership changes at the 2025 AGM. With a rich background in finance and biotech, Meline is set to drive innovation.

    • David Meline has been nominated as an Independent Member of Lonza's Board of Directors, with election proposed at the AGM in May 2025.
    • Meline has extensive experience as CFO in industrial and biotech companies, including Moderna and Amgen.
    • Olivier Verscheure will not seek re-election at the 2025 AGM after serving on the Board since 2018.
    • Verscheure contributed digital expertise as a Professor of Computer Science and co-founder of the Swiss Data Science Center.
    • Board Chairman Jean-Marc Huët praised Meline's track record in driving growth and innovation, highlighting his industry knowledge.
    • Lonza is a major healthcare manufacturing organization, generating CHF 3.1 billion in sales with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 24.01.2025.

    The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 563,70EUR and was down -0,63 % compared with the previous day.


