Lonza Group Taps David Meline as New Independent Board Member

David Meline has been nominated as an Independent Member of Lonza's Board of Directors, with election proposed at the AGM in May 2025.

Meline has extensive experience as CFO in industrial and biotech companies, including Moderna and Amgen.

Olivier Verscheure will not seek re-election at the 2025 AGM after serving on the Board since 2018.

Verscheure contributed digital expertise as a Professor of Computer Science and co-founder of the Swiss Data Science Center.

Board Chairman Jean-Marc Huët praised Meline's track record in driving growth and innovation, highlighting his industry knowledge.

Lonza is a major healthcare manufacturing organization, generating CHF 3.1 billion in sales with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 24.01.2025.

The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 563,70EUR and was down -0,63 % compared with the previous day.





