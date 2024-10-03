Deutz AG Lowers 2024 Outlook Amid Weak Demand and Economic Challenges
Facing economic headwinds, DEUTZ AG revises its 2024 outlook, citing lower-than-expected demand. The company anticipates reduced sales and revenue, prompting intensified cost-cutting efforts.
Foto: DEUTZ AG
- DEUTZ AG has adjusted its guidance for FY 2024 due to weak demand caused by economic conditions.
- Unit sales and new orders in the third quarter were below previous expectations, with no recovery expected in the fourth quarter.
- The company now expects unit sales for the full year to be below 150,000 engines, down from a previous forecast of up to 160,000 engines.
- Revenue is now expected to be around €1.8 billion, with an EBIT margin before exceptional items of 4.0 to 5.0%, and free cash flow at least break-even.
- DEUTZ has intensified cost-cutting measures, including short-time working, and initiated structural measures to reduce costs and increase efficiency.
- DEUTZ will publish its third-quarter results on November 7, 2024, and hold its Capital Markets Day on October 8, 2024, in Cologne.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Deutz is on 07.11.2024.
The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 4,0310EUR and was down -9,11 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.013,95PKT (-0,67 %).
-15,12 %
-14,78 %
-20,14 %
-35,44 %
-7,35 %
-48,43 %
-25,37 %
-5,28 %
-79,69 %
ISIN:DE0006305006WKN:630500
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte