Deutz AG Lowers 2024 Outlook Amid Weak Demand and Economic Challenges

DEUTZ AG has adjusted its guidance for FY 2024 due to weak demand caused by economic conditions.

Unit sales and new orders in the third quarter were below previous expectations, with no recovery expected in the fourth quarter.

The company now expects unit sales for the full year to be below 150,000 engines, down from a previous forecast of up to 160,000 engines.

Revenue is now expected to be around €1.8 billion, with an EBIT margin before exceptional items of 4.0 to 5.0%, and free cash flow at least break-even.

DEUTZ has intensified cost-cutting measures, including short-time working, and initiated structural measures to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

DEUTZ will publish its third-quarter results on November 7, 2024, and hold its Capital Markets Day on October 8, 2024, in Cologne.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Deutz is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 4,0310EUR and was down -9,11 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.013,95PKT (-0,67 %).





