Redcare Pharmacy: 108% Rx Sales Surge in September Spurs Marketing Boost

Redcare Pharmacy achieved 81% growth in Q3 Rx sales in Germany, with a 108% increase in September.

Total Group sales increased by 21% year over year to EUR 574 million in Q3, and by 34% year to date to EUR 1.7 billion.

The active customer base grew by 0.4 million in Q3 to 11.9 million, marking a year-over-year increase of 1.4 million.

The company plans to accelerate marketing efforts based on strong e-Rx metrics, repeat order rates, and average order values.

Full-year 2024 guidance has been updated, with total Group sales expected to reach EUR 2.35 to EUR 2.5 billion.

Redcare Pharmacy's strategic decision to increase marketing investments is expected to enhance growth and expand market leadership.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.10.2024.

The price of Redcare Pharmacy at the time of the news was 137,00EUR and was up +1,41 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.573,60PKT (-0,78 %).





