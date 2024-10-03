Redcare Pharmacy: 108% Rx Sales Surge in September Spurs Marketing Boost
Redcare Pharmacy is on a remarkable growth trajectory, with Q3 Rx sales in Germany soaring by 81% and total Group sales climbing 21% year over year. The company is poised for further expansion.
- Redcare Pharmacy achieved 81% growth in Q3 Rx sales in Germany, with a 108% increase in September.
- Total Group sales increased by 21% year over year to EUR 574 million in Q3, and by 34% year to date to EUR 1.7 billion.
- The active customer base grew by 0.4 million in Q3 to 11.9 million, marking a year-over-year increase of 1.4 million.
- The company plans to accelerate marketing efforts based on strong e-Rx metrics, repeat order rates, and average order values.
- Full-year 2024 guidance has been updated, with total Group sales expected to reach EUR 2.35 to EUR 2.5 billion.
- Redcare Pharmacy's strategic decision to increase marketing investments is expected to enhance growth and expand market leadership.
