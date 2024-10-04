elumeo SE Revises 2024 Forecast: Key Insights Unveiled

elumeo SE has adjusted its 2024 forecast due to subdued business development in September.

The company now expects a slight year-on-year decline in sales of between -4% and -1%.

The revised forecast includes a gross profit margin of 47% to 49% and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 0.5 to 1.5 million.

The original forecast anticipated revenue growth of 4% to 8%, a gross profit margin of 49% to 51%, and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.5 to 3.5 million.

A cost-cutting program implemented in the first half of 2024 is expected to save over EUR 2.3 million for the full year, with an additional EUR 1.3 million in savings planned for 2025.

elumeo SE is a leading European company in the electronic direct sale of high-quality gemstone jewelry, operating various sales channels and home shopping TV stations across Europe.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at elumeo is on 14.11.2024.

The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,0100EUR and was down -6,07 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,49 % since publication.





