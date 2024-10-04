elumeo SE Cuts 2024 Forecast Amid Economic Woes, Speeds Up Cost Cuts

elumeo SE has adjusted its 2024 forecast due to a decline in consumer confidence and subdued business development in September.

The company expects a slight revenue decline of 1% to 4% for the full year 2024, with a gross profit margin adjusted to 47% to 49%.

Increased raw material prices have led to margin pressure, prompting a revision of the gross profit margin forecast.

Despite challenges, elumeo's adjusted EBITDA outlook remains optimistic, with over EUR 2.3 million in cost savings already implemented for 2024.

The launch of an AI-supported multi-language platform for internationalization has resulted in significant revenue growth, doubling monthly revenue in September.

The company anticipates improved user retention and lower customer acquisition costs for its video shopping app Jooli following a switch to an external trading platform.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at elumeo is on 14.11.2024.

The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 1,9750EUR and was down -7,71 % compared with the previous day.





