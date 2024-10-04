    Original-Research

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): Buy

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Aspermont zeigt Wachstum nach schwierigen H1 2024.
    • Q3 2024 Umsatz steigt um 20% auf 5,0 Millionen AUD.
    • Buy-Empfehlung bleibt, Zielpreis auf 0,03 AUD gesenkt.
    Original-Research - Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): Buy
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ^
    Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - from GBC AG

    04.10.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of GBC AG to Aspermont Ltd.

    Company Name: Aspermont Ltd.
    ISIN: AU000000ASP3

    Reason for the research: Research Report (Note) Recommendation: Buy
    Last rating change: 0.07 AUD
    Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

    Resurgence in Growth Following Challenging 2024 Half-Year Results. Strategic Recruitment of Renowned Top Executives and Leadership. Forecast Prioritizes Quality Revenue.

    Rebound After a Challenging H1 2024: Despite early setbacks, Aspermont capitalized on its strategic investments in high-growth sectors to achieve a strong performance turnaround.

    Strong Cash Position: The company maintains a healthy net liquidity of $1.3 million as of Q3 2024.

    Year-on-Year Revenue Growth: Total revenue for Q3 2024 rose to $5.0 million, marking a 20% increase compared to the previous year.

    Competitive Advantage: While competitors have faced significant losses in recent quarters, Aspermont's robust performance underscores its position of strength.

    Operational Agility: Aspermont's decentralized structure and scalable workforce continue to be key strengths, enabling swift product launches while managing investment risks, as evidenced by the increase in net asset liquidity.

    Completing technological turnaround: The company will be shifting from revenue quantity to revenue quality in order to reach net profit equilibrium and start posting posting profits in FY2025.

    Based on our DCF model, we revise our price target to AUD 0.03 / 0.02 EUR per share (down from AUD 0.07) and maintain a buy rating.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30985.pdf

    Contact for questions:
    GBC AG
    Halderstraße 27
    86150 Augsburg
    0821 / 241133 0
    research@gbc-ag.de
    ++++++++++++++++
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
    https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
    +++++++++++++++
    Date and time of completion of this research: 02.10.2024 (03:00 pm) Date and time of first distribution: 04.10.2024 (10:00 am)

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2000843 04.10.2024 CET/CEST

    °

    Die Aspermont Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 0,004EUR auf Tradegate (03. Oktober 2024, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: GBC


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Original-Research Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - from GBC AG 04.10.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this …